Bulls’ New All-Star the ‘Perfect Piece’ for Zach LaVine, Expert Says

The Chicago Bulls made one of the biggest splashes on the day of the trade deadline by securing Orlando Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic.

Chicago dealt Otto Porter Jr., Wendell Carter Jr. and two future first-round picks for Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu — a move that has been widely approved by Bulls experts and fans alike.

Chicago Sun-Times beat reporter Joe Cowley doubled down on his desire for this deal to happen.

Cowley, giddy over the potential two-man game Vucevic and All-Star guard Zach LaVine could conjure, tweeted: “I’ve been trying to speak this deal into existence for months. Pick-and-pop, pick-and-roll, have fun guarding Zach and the Vuc.

“The perfect piece to LaVine’s game!”

Bulls Struggles on Pick-and-Roll Could be a Thing of the Past

Chicago’s new brain trust of Billy Donovan, Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley have allowed LaVine to be one of the most ball-dominant players in the NBA. LaVine has flourished in the role as the team’s primary ballhandler and scorer, posting career highs in points (28.1) and assists (4.9) per game. He’s also improved as a shooter, hitting 43.7% of his three-point attempts and 52% overall from the field.

LaVine has been more than willing to distribute too. He’s recorded the fourth-most total passes to the roll man, per HoopsHype. However, the Bulls have struggled to capitalize off-the-roll, averaging 1.02 points per possession, which ranks third-worst in the league.

Carter Jr. was one of the primary underperformers off the roll, posting 0.94 points per possession, ranking fourth-worst among all players who have at least 50 possessions off the pick-and-roll.

It was a safe bet for opposing defenses to hone in on LaVine at the point of attack, playing him tight and hoping he passes to a roller because the screener was often the lesser threat.

Those days are gone with Vucevic entering the fold.

Vucevic Leads NBA on Pick-and-Pop

The former Orlando big man, a two-time All-Star, has been the league’s leader in total scoring out of the pick-and-pop, per HoopsHype.

Nikola Vucevic leads the NBA in pick and pop scoring by a wide margin. He has shot an eFG% of 55% in catch and shoot situations, 61% finishing around around the rim, and 49% going one-on-one in the post this season. — Synergy Basketball (@SynergySST) March 25, 2021

LaVine’s assists numbers should see a significant boost with Vucevic setting the screens in Chicago. It could also clear more space for LaVine as opposing defenses need to respect Vucevic. Vucevic can also benefit from playing with LaVine, who’s the best pick-and-roll partner he’s had in his career.

For the first time in LaVine’s career, he has an All-Star teammate. His one-character reaction exemplifies the shock and awe that has hit the Bulls.