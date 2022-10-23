Bulls Star Zach LaVine Sounds Off on Return & Knee Issues

The Chicago Bulls were back on the court for a showdown with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Had they known what was about to transpire, though, they may have just decided to stay at home.

Playing in just his second game with Cleveland since making his way there by way of a trade from the Utah Jazz, Mitchell became the first player in Cavs history to open a season with back-to-back 30-point efforts. Meanwhile, the Bulls were outclassed in almost every phase of the game en route to a 128-96 drubbing at the United Center.

Still, it wasn’t all bad news for the Windy City Crew, which welcomed Zach LaVine back to the lineup after the All-Star guard missed the team’s first two games with what was labeled as “left knee management.”

He performed relatively well, too — in spite of the game’s results — seeing 28 minutes of action and scoring a team-high 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting, adding four assists, three boards and two steals for good measure.

LaVine Grades His Season Debut for the Bulls

In the end, the result of this individual game probably means a whole lot less than how LaVine felt on the floor, as well as after the fact. And, according to the man himself, it was a positive experience and a step in the right direction after a restrained offseason.

“When I play, I’m not going to hold anything back. It felt good to get out there,” LaVine said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “First real ‘going 100%’ since last year. Preseason, I was just trying to get my touches and feel again [after] not playing any organized basketball [during the summer]. [Saturday] was go out there and just play. It felt great.”

Really, it was a slice of normalcy for the baller, who battled knee problems throughout the 2021-22 campaign. Alas, LaVine may just have to embrace a new normal by taking some nights off in an effort to keep his body in proper working order this season.

“I don’t know. That’s for us to go and talk about,” he said sitting out for load/injury management. “Obviously, you guys know me. I like playing all the time. But gotta think big picture and what’s most important. We’ll figure that out as it goes along.”

DeMar DeRozan Zeroing In on Major Career Milestone

It’s been up and down through the first three games for the Bulls, who sit at 1-2 with a differential of minus-7.9 points per 100 possessions. That said, All-Star wing DeMar DeRozan has largely acquitted himself well — much as he did in the early going of last season.

To date, the five-time All-Star is averaging 27.3 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 51.9% from the floor and 40% from deep.

In doing so, DeRozan has also moved to within 49 points of joining the Association’s 20,000-point club. Assuming his current average holds true, he would achieve said milestone Wednesday, October 26 at home against the Indiana Pacers.

However, he may want to hold off until Friday’s road bout with the San Antonio Spurs, for whom he racked up 4,455 points over three seasons before heading to Chi-Town.