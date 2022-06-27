3x All-Star a “Realistic” Trade Target for the Bulls: Analyst Says

The offseason is in full swing for the Chicago Bulls as the NBA Draft is now in the team’s rearview mirror after drafting Dalen Terry last Thursday. Now the Bulls will turn their attention to free agency which gets underway on June 30.

First, the Bulls will try to re-sign Zach LaVine as he enters free agency. The latest intel suggests that Chicago is the favorite to keep LaVine when free agency gets underway.

If the Bulls can keep LaVine the team will then turn its focus to finding other ways to improve the roster. The question will be if the Bulls will opt to do that through free agency or if they choose to pursue a trade.

Realistic Trade Option

The rumor mill always churns constantly during the NBA offseason and things have been no different for the Bulls. The team has been part of a number of rumors this offseason and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

On Monday Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report wrote an article where he outlined one realistic trade or free-agent target for each team. For the Bulls, he went with a player that has been attached to the team for weeks now, Rudy Gobert.

The Chicago Bulls are another team that’s been rumored to have interest in Utah’s All-Star center, but Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported the “Bulls do not appear willing to include Patrick Williams alongside [Nikola] Vucevic in a trade package for Gobert.” That stance feels like little more than posturing, because Utah probably wouldn’t even give Gobert up for those two. Chicago would likely need to include another young player and some future draft consideration. Even if that’s the price, the Bulls should be willing to pay it. Depth would be a concern after such a trade, but a lineup with Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine (assuming he’s re-signed), DeMar DeRozan and Gobert would possess a devastating combination of offense and defense.

Gobert’s name just keeps popping up in rumors about going to the Bulls. Chicago isn’t the only team that’s interested in though, in that same article Bailey also lists Gobert as a realistic target for the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.

As of now, the Bulls have still been relatively quiet on if they plan to trade for Gobert. Only time will tell if the team ultimately will make a big move to acquire the big man.

Other Avenues for Help

If the Bulls ultimately decide to pass on trading for Gobert the team could still pursue other more affordable targets. Chicago has been named as a possible suitor for New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson in free agency.

Robinson would also be able to help the Bulls on the interior and wouldn’t come with near as hefty of a price tag as Gobert. Chicago could also look to improve on the perimeter by pursuing players like Nicolas Batum and P.J. Tucker in free agency.

Once free agency gets underway later this week we should have a more clear picture of what the Bulls’ plans are. The clock is ticking as free agency begins later this week.