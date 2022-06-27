Bulls Star Zach LaVine Has Told Teammates of His ‘First Choice’ in Free Agency: Report

The Chicago Bulls have been all about “continuity” this offseason. Bulls vice president of basketball operations, Arturas Karnisovas, has repeatedly said that he wants to see this group together healthy; a message echoed by players.

As much as the Bulls would love to “run it back”, that is only possible if they can re-sign unrestricted free agent, Zach LaVine, this summer.

They might be very close to that becoming a reality.

LaVine’s decision has been hypothesized about since the Bulls were bounced from the postseason. But those close to the player might not be sweating this process as much as those on the outside may be.

Those in the Know

This update comes from the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley who was reporting from the in-person introductory media availability for new Bulls rookie, Dalen Terry, the 18th-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Terry had already wowed local media with his energy via Zoom on draft night.

But LaVine, Cowley notes, was a clear alternate theme of the day as his decision continues to loom large.

He writes not all conversations about LaVine’s future have to wait for “June 30, 6 p.m. Eastern time” as Karnisovas said during Terry’s conference. Karnisovas has been as adamant about wanting LaVine to return as he has about continuity as a whole.

Still, he must abide by the rules lest his Bulls get fined for tampering for a second time.

Per Cowley, those conversations “already have” happened with teammates.

“That doesn’t mean LaVine won’t go through the process of listening to other teams and being wined and dined, but in conversations with teammates recently Lavine has insisted the Bulls were his first choice.”

This from Cowley coincides with a report from ESPN 1000’s David Kaplan who said that the Bulls already told LaVine they planned to offer the max and that he plans to accept it when free agency begins.

The entire saga has taken quite the turn since the Bulls’ last game on April 24.

The Sky is Not Falling

At one point this offseason, there was a feeling in some corners that LaVine’s exit was imminent. LaVar Ball told Kaplan on May 18 that LaVine was gone which Kaplan had also expressed during a guest appearance on his show, “Unfiltered”, on May 20.

LaVine’s words to TMZ about having “always been big a fan” of the Los Angeles Lakers were taken to mean that was his destination.

Perhaps, it would be in San Antonio to join his friend and fellow Washington native, Dejounte Murray, with the Spurs.

Or the closest franchise to his home state, the Portland Trail Blazers with Damian Lillard.

Play

NBA correspondent, Marc Stein, confirmed the belief in some league circles that Lavine could be had on the open market.

Some executives around the league told Heavy’s Sean Deveney that they believed LaVine’s agents at Klutch Sports were responsible for all of the smoke. The rumors persisted around the league. But NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson reported that is also dying down.

There was also a report from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor during a June 9 appearance on the “Bill Simmons Podcast” that the Bulls’ initial offer to LaVine was less than a max deal and haggling over guaranteeing the fifth and final year of a deal.

That no longer appears to be a hurdle and the Bulls could be close to maintaining continuity.

LaVine’s will come in at $212 million, per Forbes’ Jason Patt, if that is indeed the deal the two sides agree upon once they can officially do so.

Injury Statuses Updated

LaVine’s health is right there with Lonzo Ball’s in terms of significance. Karnisovas updated both players’ statuses saying that Ball was “making progress” which is an improvement from the standstill in his rehab process.

Karnisovas remained confident about LaVine’s long-term outlook health-wise a while meeting the media with Terry.

During his exit interview, the Bulls’ architect said that he did not anticipate LaVine’s knee injury to linger or impact negotiations. Again, the most recent reports would paint a similar picture of no ill will or lingering concerns.

Bulls fans might not relax until the two-time All-Star puts ink to paper. But the chances that LaVine returns appear as high as they have ever been.