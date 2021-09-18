Zach LaVine Wants ‘Filthiest’ Concept Bulls Jersey Added as Alternate

The Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine doesn’t appear to be separating himself from the organization or the city anytime soon.

In fact, after LaVine got one look at himself in a mockup of a new–Chicago-White Sox-themed Bulls jersey, he took to Twitter to ask for the concept art to brought to real life.

We got to make this jersey happen! — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) September 17, 2021

I must say, that is an awesome uniform concept. Is it impossible? Probably not considering Jerry Reinsdorf is the majority owner of both the Bulls and White Sox.

However, there may be an agreement needed with Major League Baseball. In any case, Bulls fans would probably love to see that uniform come to life almost as much as they’d like to be ensure LaVine would be wearing it beyond the upcoming season.

LaVine Might Be Courted By the Boston Celtics

With LaVine’s rising stardom and status as an Olympic gold medalist, his impending free agency has people talking about a potential exit from Chicago.

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn says the Boston Celtics will be interested in signing LaVine this offseason, if he hasn’t signed an extension with Chicago.

Washburn wrote:

A potential Celtics free agent target could be Chicago’s Zach LaVine, who is entering the final year of his contract. He will have to prove he can lead the Bulls to the playoffs before a contract extension. LaVine changed representation recently and signed with Klutch Sports, which is usually the move for players who want to maximize their free agent potential. LaVine, 26, just coming off helping Team USA to the gold medal, will ask for a maximum contract in the open market. The Olympic experience may have enhanced LaVine’s value because he was asked to be a three-and-D player, sparking the Americans with his full-court defense and ability to run the floor. In the case that Bradley Beal decides to stay in Washington, LaVine could be the Celtics’ No. 1 target. The Bulls, who added DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball in the offseason, have full intentions to be a factor in the Eastern Conference.

Bulls fans are almost universally rebuking this concept.

LaVine Doesn’t See the Bulls’ New Core as a Problem

There are questions as to whether the new core of LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and Lonzo Ball will find success this season.

LaVine isn’t buying into the concerns. He spoke with Heavy’s Sean Deveney who asked LaVine if he understood the questions about fit. LaVine said:

I don’t get that at all, because that’s just outside narratives, at the end of the day, we are some of the basketball players in the world and we know how to make something work. It’s our job to get out there and get to know each other, obviously personally and as a basketball player. It’s easy to make things work on the basketball court if you all have the same intent, and that’s winning. I don’t think anybody on this team is selfish. With that, going forward, if that is the standard, we’re going to figure out everything because we’re too good of basketball players, we work too much, we care too much about the game for it not to.

Time will tell, but in the meantime, who do we talk to about getting those jerseys made?

