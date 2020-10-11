Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland Picks off Raiders’ Derek Carr in First Game Back [Watch]

It only took his first game back from suspension to make an incredible impact for the secondary. In the opening quarter Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland picked off Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to run it back 28 yards and put the home team deep in their opponent’s territory.

Welcome back Bashaud Breeland pic.twitter.com/LrxBU3tNv8 — Master (@MasterTes) October 11, 2020

The 28-year-old was suspended for the first four games of the 2020 season after engaging in off-field activities that violated league protocol. In classic Chiefs fashion, the reigning Super Bowl champions easily converted the turnover into points with a 10-yard rushing touchdown from none other than wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Cheetah has been living in the end zone 🐆 📺: #LVvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/Y0F6iO2aOH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 11, 2020

Breeland Opened up About How He Kept Himself Busy During Suspension

Since he wasn’t allowed into the team’s practice facilities, Breeland had to figure out other ways to keep himself busy. Speaking with reporters earlier this week, the former Clemson Tiger said he picked up tennis.

“As far as tennis, I just picked something up, you never know how far you can go if you don’t try something new,” Breeland said. “It helped me with my hand-eye coordination and different types of movements. It’s harder than you think, I thought it would be easy but it’s really hard.”

That definitely helped him maintain his physique. Breeland said he still has a little work to do be back at full capacity, but he’s working with team trainers to ensure that won’t take longer than expected.

“Working out, being off four weeks, you’re going to feel in shape as I do, but when it comes to football shape, it’s a totally different thing,” Breeland added Friday. “I’ve been through this scenario before coming off of injury, having to sit for awhile then get in the game and have to go full tilt. Those short breaths are going to come up pretty soon. I just put my trust in my coaches and really understand that they’re going to put me in the best position possible.”

