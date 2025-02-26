What Moves Should the Chiefs Make This Offseason?

The Kansas City Chiefs have their work cut out for them this offseason. With key free agents and limited cap flexibility, the Chiefs must find ways to address key needs heading into the 2025 season.

As the NFL Combine highlights this week’s activity across the league, Kansas City seems to have received good news about tight end Travis Kelce before free agency.

When speaking to the media on Tuesday, General Manager Brett Veach emphasized an expectation that Kelce will return next season, saying, “I think we left it at he’d be back, and we’re excited to get him back and get him going.”

Kelce has one year remaining on his deal. With a hopeful return next season, it not only answers one key question this offseason but also gives the Chiefs more time to find their heir for the star tight end.

With the start of the new league year rapidly approaching, let’s look at some moves that I would make if I were the Chiefs this offseason.

Restructures

As free agency looms, Kansas City is in a tough spot with just under $8 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap. However, there are ways that the Chiefs can add to that. Let’s start with restructuring candidates.

Patrick Mahomes is a yearly candidate to restructure. He did it last season, and I would expect him to do it again. Mahomes’ cap hit in 2025 is over $66 million. By restructuring his deal, it could free upwards of $38 million, giving the Chiefs a lot more flexibility.

Another candidate is Chris Jones. The star defensive tackle just finished the first year of a five-year deal he signed last offseason. With his cap hit nearing $35 million, Kansas City should look to restructure, which could save them over $20 million.

Extensions

Another way for the Chiefs to free up some cap space is through extensions. In my eyes, two players stand out.

The first one is Joe Thuney, who is entering the final year of his contract. The All-Pro offensive guard has been a crucial piece to the offensive line since arriving in 2021. After stepping up and playing left tackle late in the season, he will return to the interior in 2025.

An extension would save the Chiefs nearly $12 million and likely keep him in KC until he retires. I think it is a no-brainer to lock up Thuney for the rest of his career.

The other extension candidate is Jawaan Taylor. Taylor has two years remaining on his deal. An extension would save over $15 million in cap space. However, I think it is more likely that he will get released after next season. The Chiefs could save $20 million by cutting ties with Taylor before 2026.

Trey Smith

One of Kansas City’s top free agents this offseason is right guard Trey Smith. While it will be a hefty price to pay, I think the Chiefs should resign Smith.

On Tuesday, Veach also talked about the star guard, saying that Smith is a ‘top priority’ and that he’s “pretty optimistic” a deal gets done.

Additionally, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reported there is “growing optimism” that the Chiefs will sign Smith to a new five-year deal.

There is “growing optimism” that the #Chiefs will sign Trey Smith to a new 5-year deal, per @ByNateTaylor on Only Weird Games.#KCSN | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hmPxYh0wJ4 — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) February 25, 2025

The top priority this offseason for Kansas City is to protect Patrick Mahomes. Smith has become one of the top guards in the league and resigning him gives you arguably the top interior in the NFL.

It makes no sense for the Chiefs to let him walk and take a hit on the interior when left tackle needs to be addressed.

Alaric Jackson

Speaking of left tackle, I think it is time for Kansas City to use free agency to fill the void. The left tackle position has been a revolving door for the last few years.

Since Orlando Brown signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs have had Donovan Smith, D.J. Humphries, Wanya Morris, and Kingsley Suamataia.

While Smith and Humphries have been short-term pieces, Morris and Suamataia have struggled and have not proved to be the long-term solution.

While the Chiefs could get aggressive in the draft and trade up for a tackle, I think signing Alaric Jackson is the best option.

Top free agent tackle, Ronnie Stanley, is out of the range for Kansas City with the cap restraints. I’m thinking he gets over $20 million a year.

Cam Robinson is also primed to get a big raise this offseason after spending this past year with the Jaguars and Vikings.

As for Jackson, he is the youngest of the three options, only 26 years old. He had a strong season with the Rams in 2024, finishing with an overall 78.3 grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jackson surrendered only three sacks and four quarterback hits in 502 pass-blocking snaps. In comparison, Robinson allowed 52 pressures, while Jackson only allowed 22.

Spotrac is projecting a three-year, $47.86 million deal. Jackson fits the bill for the Chiefs and could fill a void for years to come.

Hollywood Brown

Kansas City signed Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal prior to the 2024 season. However, he missed most of the year due to injury.

Chiefs fans were excited to have a dynamic trio with Brown, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy. Due to injuries, Kansas City never saw the three receivers play together.

The Chiefs should bring back Brown. Not only do Chiefs fans want to see this trio in action, but gives Mahomes a key core of targets.

Additionally, an impending suspension for Rice creates a need at receiver opposite of Worthy. Brown knows the system and has proven to be a dynamic playmaker over his career.

Brett Veach also stated that the team will look to bring him back. Due to his injury and limited playing time, it could be another prove-it deal for Brown, but the Chiefs need to find a way to retain him.

Tershawn Wharton

An underrated free agent this offseason is defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton. The former Missouri S&T Miner is coming off his best season.

Wharton finished with career-highs in sacks (6.5), quarterback hits (11), and tackles for loss (7). He has become a key rotational piece on the interior and is another no-brainer for the Chiefs to retain.

Mike Hilton

When Jaylen Watson got injured last season, the depth at cornerback was tested. The struggles opposite of Trent McDuffie showed me that an experienced corner should be added in free agency.

A veteran defensive back that could be in the Chiefs price range is Mike Hilton. He has a ton of experience that would aid in the development of a young corner group.

If it isn’t Mike Hilton, a potential reunion with Kendall Fuller is intriguing.

Haason Reddick

Charles Omenihu is a free agent this offseason, and the Chiefs need to add a veteran pass rusher opposite George Karlaftis. Haason Reddick should be a target on a one-year prove-it deal.

Reddick is coming off the worst year of his career. He has four seasons with double-digit sacks in his career and would provide a boost to the defensive line.

If it isn’t Reddick, I could see the Chiefs making a push to sign Chase Young.

Nick Bolton/Justin Reid

Two of Kansas City’s top free agents come on the defensive side with Nick Bolton and Justin Reid.

Bolton and Reid have been key pieces of the defense. While I don’t want to see either of them leave the Chiefs, I believe both of them do.

I think the only way that either (or both) returns is by giving KC a discount. I don’t think that will happen, but Bolton and Reid have expressed their interest in staying with the Chiefs.

Kansas City has bigger needs to focus on, such as the offensive line. Smith is going to take a lot of money, and the team should spend money at left tackle.

Resources are going to likely be focused on other key positions, leaving Bolton and Reid on the outside.

NFL Draft

This year’s NFL Draft is crucial for Kansas City. With several positions of need and only six picks, the Chiefs need to have a strong draft.

I am going to focus on positions that the team should look to draft. The obvious position of need is offensive tackle. While I expressed the desire to add Alaric Jackson, Kansas City could look to add via the draft.

Other positions that I would focus on are wide receiver, running back, defensive line, and secondary.

Brett Veach said that he is open to adding a wide receiver, and the Chiefs should look to add a receiver in the middle rounds.

The same goes for running back. Kansas City needs to draft an explosive back to pair with Isiah Pacheco. Fortunately, this is a deep running back class.

The Chiefs need to get some depth on the interior of the defensive line. Chris Jones is the lone defensive tackle under contract for next season. While I have them retaining Wharton, there is still work to do.

As for the secondary, it is important to get more depth at the back end. If the Chiefs do move on from Reid, they will need to add a safety. I would also look at cornerback as well with multiple corners entering the final year of their contracts.

Xavier Worthy has made it known that he wants the team to draft his former Texas teammate, cornerback Jahdae Barron.

Final Thoughts

As I said at the start, the Chiefs have their work cut out this offseason. However, there are options to free up money and be aggressive during free agency. Kansas City will also need to hit another home run when it comes to the draft.

I expect Brett Veach and the team to be aggressive and active in addressing the needs heading into 2025.