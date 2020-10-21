Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Announce Sex of Baby [WATCH]

It’s a girl for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews. On Tuesday, the two announced via social media the sex of their first child in an epic video reveal.

The adorable video shows the couple’s dogs Steel and Silver walking down a white path with pink paws to reveal the gender.

On Twitter, the reigning Super Bowl MVP simply wrote, “#GirlDad.”

This is the first child for the happy couple, who joyfully announced to Chiefs Kingdom the news in September. Earlier that month, the two also got engaged following Kansas City’s official Super Bowl ring ceremony on September 1. Safe to say it’s been a busy year for the Royals minority owner and his longtime love, who is the owner of her own fitness and wellness company.

Le’Veon Bell Reveals Why He Decided To Sign With Kansas City

Kansas City’s offense got a lot stronger last week when free agent Le’Veon Bell signed with the reigning world champions. Speaking with reporters for the first time as a member of his new team, the former New York Jet revealed his reasoning behind joining the illustrious side.

Via The Chiefs Wire: “When I had the opportunity once I was a free agent, talking to coach Reid, just over that discourse, it was kind of undeniable to try to come here and help this team any ways that I can help them out. Getting the opportunity to play for Coach Reid is just going to be magnificent for me. To play with these players around. You know, Patty (Patrick) Mahomes, I’ve never played with a player MVP-wise, so it’s going to be fun. I think there’s a lot of weapons, so it’s going to be fun for me.”

With an indomitable offense and an even more impressive defense, it seems like everyone wants to play for Andy Reid, or even alongside MVPat. There’s not only a (possible) guarantee in winning another Lombardi, but also the distinction of saying at one point, you suited up against one of the best players to throw a football. For Bell, seems like the decision was easy.

“Obviously, when I decided to come here I knew the weapons and that there’s only one football to go around, the three-time Pro Bowler continued. “But the time when I do get my opportunity, I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunities to show what I can do in space, running routes. I think this offense is really a fit for my skill set. I think Coach Reid does a good job of getting (running) backs the ball in space. I’m glad I got this opportunity.”

Bell is expected to play his first game for the Chiefs when they travel to the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon for a Week 7 divisional matchup.

