Chiefs vs. Patriots Postponed: Updates on When Game Will Be Played

A series of events led to the Chiefs-Patriots game being postponed for later in Week 4. The NFL released a statement noting the game will be postponed to either Monday, October 5 or Tuesday, October 6. There has been no indication that the game is in danger of being canceled, but ESPN’s Field Yates points out the rescheduled contest makes for an extremely challenging stretch for the Chiefs.

“If Chiefs-Patriots is indeed played Tuesday, as is now very possible, the Chiefs would enter a major schedule crunch with 3 games in just 9 days, as they play Buffalo on Thursday night in Week 6. 10/6 vs. Patriots 10/11 vs. Raiders 10/15 at Bills,” Yates noted on Twitter.

As a result of the rescheduling, the NFL has moved the Colts-Bears game to the late-afternoon window. The Colts-Bears will now kickoff at 4:25 p.m. Eastern.

Both the Chiefs & Patriots Had Players Test Positive for COVID-19 Including Cam Newton

Both teams have at least one player who tested positive for COVID-19 leading up to the game. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 in addition to Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.

“The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams,” the NFL statement detailed. “In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

Schefter reported that Tuesday is the favorite to be the new date for the Chiefs-Patriots matchup. This would mean three straight days of NFL games as the Packers take on the Falcons on Monday, October 5.

“Now sounding like, Tuesday Night Football, Patriots at Chiefs,” Schefter tweeted.

Jordan Ta’amu Had Been Doing His Best Cam Newton Impression During Chiefs Practices

Ta’amu had been doing his best impression of Cam Newton for the Chiefs during practices. The former Ole Miss quarterback had a similar role imitating Lamar Jackson leading up to the Chiefs-Ravens game.

“The Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu who has tested positive for Covid, runs scout team QB for the Chiefs. He was ‘Cam Newton’ this week against the Chiefs starting defense,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini explained on Twitter.

The Future of the Chiefs-Patriots Game Depends on COVID-19 Re-Testing Results

This means Chiefs players may have been in closer contact with a practice team player than in a traditional week. The status of the rescheduled game largely depends on the ongoing testing for both teams as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed.

“The game day will depend on the test results over the next period of time,” Rapoport said on Twitter. “The NFL has to make sure there’s not ongoing transmission and that it can keep everyone safe.”

As for the Patriots, Newton is the only player that is known to have tested positive so far for the Patriots, but the team is undergoing re-testing, per Schefter.

“Patriots have been doing mass testing and re-testing and, so far, there is no spread, per source,” Schefter tweeted.

