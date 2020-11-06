Chiefs Starter Nearing Return From COVID-19 List: Report

Less than a day after being added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones will be an active participant in Friday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was one of the first to report this development.

#Chiefs standout DT Chris Jones, out recently because of a close contact with a staffer who was COVID-19 positive, is back in the building and set to practice today, source said. That’s a sign he’s been cleared. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2020

Keep in mind, just because a player has been added to the COVID-19 list doesn’t mean he necessarily tested positive for the virus. In Jones’ case, per The Kansas City Star’s Sam Mellinger, he was added to the list due to contract tracing.

I'm told Chris Jones is on the Covid-19 list because of contact tracing, not a positive test. — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) November 5, 2020

The team has yet to announce Jones’ final status for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, but this revelation certainly is a good indication the 26-year-old will suit up for the Week 9 matchup.

Chiefs Reopened Team Facilities Friday

It is believed Jones may have ended up on that list after Kansas City’s Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder returned a positive coronavirus test. As a result, training facilities were consequently closed Thursday and contract tracing began. Friday morning, The Athletic’s Nate Taylor tweeted good news that practice would operate as normal.

The Chiefs had no positive COVID-19 tests results this morning, per source. The team plans to practice today at their facility after it was closed yesterday afternoon for precautionary reasons. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 6, 2020

The Chiefs have a scheduled media availability at 1:00 p.m. EST, so we’ll be sure to update you on any more developments as they trickle in.

