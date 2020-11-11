Chris Paul Trade Talks Are ‘Ongoing’: Report

The Phoenix Suns are determined to pair their All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker with a Hall of Fame point guard that they believe could make them contenders in the NBA’s Western Conference.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps, talks between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Suns about a potential Chris Paul deal are currently ongoing. Phoenix, fresh off its strong 8-0 showing in the bubble over the summer has the Suns itching to propel itself to the next level as a young team with promising talent that extends from their frontcourt anchor in Deandre Ayton to its franchise cornerstone in Booker.

Booker, 22, inked a five-year deal worth over $158 million. He’s signed through the 2023-24 season.

ESPN Sources: ‘No Deal Imminent’

“Talks have been ongoing and continued to gather traction but there is no deal imminent, sources said.” “There is currently a moratorium on trades as the NBA goes through procedures to start next season ahead of the league’s draft next week.

“The Thunder have given star players like Paul George and Russell Westbrook input on trade destinations in the past and have shown an openness to work with Paul on a trade now, sources said.”

In order for Phoenix to match salaries in a proposed deal, point guard Ricky Rubio and forward Kelly Oubre Jr. would have to be included in order for the Suns to absorb Paul’s max deal. The future Hall of Fame guard is owed $41.2 million for the 2020-21 season.

Paul, 35, averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 assists per game last season. He made the All-Star team and was named to the Second Team All-NBA.

Phoenix Suns’ Offer To OKC In Proposed Chris Paul Trade

Last year, the Thunder sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari, and three first-round picks (2022, 2024, 2026) to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for George.

Windhorst, who says there was a mutual agreement made between the Thunder and George that allowed Paul to pick his next trade destination if he decided that OKC wasn’t the correct fit. Maybe they did the same thing with Paul, who at this stage of his career, sees light at the end of the tunnel, thus, turning in a renaissance performance that was his impressive 2019-20 campaign.

As the No. 4 seed in the West, the Thunder reached the Conference Semis.

Oklahoma City is certainly a team in a position to capitalize on a young scoring wing such as Oubre Jr. while bringing in another veteran point guard like Rubio to help Dennis Schroder in the backcourt. If the Suns throw in a couple of future first-round picks, then that’s a haul worth trading for.

READ NEXT: Analyst Suspects Antetokounmpo Made A Secret Agreement