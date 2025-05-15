Patriots Get Big Update on $92 Million Defensive Lineman

The New England Patriots will see one of their big-time playmakers from the 2023 – 24 season return to the field next season.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore, who had 8.5 sacks two years ago, was sidelined the majority of the 2024-25 season due to blood clots.

A reporter asked Barmore if he was ready to go for week one at a May 15th press conference.

“Yeah, that’s the goal. Just gotta keep following the medical team,” Barmore said. “Everything looking real well.”

The fifth-year player from Philadelphia has been cleared for football activity and said that he will be a full participant in next week’s practice with the team.

Barmore On Stepping Away From the Team

Before the start of last season, it was revealed that Christian Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide product was placed on the reserve non-football illness list before the start of the 2023-24 season and missed the first 10 games.

Barmore was able to return and play in four games for New England last season before dealing with “recurring symptoms.” The defensive lineman was placed on the reserve non-football illness list a second time and was shut down for the remainder of the season by the team.

“That was one of the hardest times… I wanted to be out there, I wanted to support my brothers,” Barmore said when asked about the rollercoaster of emotions he felt about being off and on the roster.

“I wanted to do everything in my power to come back, but unfortunately, I was not ready to come back. I put my faith in God and keep on listening to the medical team.”

Christian Barmore said that he isn’t afraid of the blood clots recurring again.

Mike Vrabel on Christian Barmore’s Health

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel gave an update on Christian Barmore regarding the player’s health at the NFL annual meeting in late March.

“We’ll continue to evaluate him. It’s something very serious,” Via ESPN, Vrabel told reporters. “We take the health of our players extremely serious, especially when you’re talking about something like blood clots, and we’re going to have a great plan for him.”

Looking at the new coaching staff, Barmore told reporters about his relationship with Vrabel regarding his health issues.

“Mike Vrabel, man. Just a guy that I can talk to,” Barmore said. “Every time I talk to him, he’s there for me. I just love talking to him. He picked me up. And I really respect that man.”

Barmore declined to answer what caused the blood clots and recurrence when asked by a reporter at the press conference.