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Cowboys’ Christian Parker Called Out for ‘Inexcusable’ Decision Amid Rout

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Defensive coordinator Christian Parker of the Dallas Cowboys
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Defensive coordinator Christian Parker of the Dallas Cowboys

Give the Dallas Cowboys some credit. The loss to the 49ers on Sunday in Week 10 looked a lot more like the way the Cowboys were supposed to look this season, with a high-powered offense that could keep up with anybody and a defense that just maybe showed enough improvement for Dak Prescott and Co. to be able to keep their heads above water in most games. The win against the Texans in Week 4 was a good example, and the Week 10 showing against the 49ers certainly had the potential to be much the same. Except that the Cowboys defense could not make enough plays, and one decision in particular–to somehow leave Von Miller at age 37, in coverage on star running back Christian McCaffrey in the fourth quarter–stood out as a major blunder for coordinator Christian Parker.

The play took place with just 3:23 to go in the game and the Cowboys having cut the lead to 38-32. Brock Purdy found McCaffrey in the flat with Miller–either intentionally or in a mix-up–in coverage, and the mismatch was easily exploited. McCaffrey bolted for a 66-yard touchdown all but untouched, en route to the 46-40 win.

It was not a game whose film Parker–already beleaguered because of the Cowboys’ inability to show consistent progress–will likely treasure. The Cowboys set a record for yardage allowed at home, giving up 584 yards to the 49ers, who seemed to get only occasional resistance from Dallas. And again, fair or not, Parker took the hit for that dreadful McCaffrey touchdown.

From the “Dallasportstalk” account: “Christian Parker this is inexcusable I tried defending you, but in a must stop you leave von miller 1 on 1 with CMC? You can’t be serious.”

From Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys: “how you have a defense with Von Miller responsible for Christian McCaffery?”

From FNF NFL: “Christian Parker masterclass. Christian McCaffrey ONE on ONE with Von Miller with the game on the line!”

And yes, give the Cowboys credit for hanging in with the 49ers. But Parker is going to have a hard time living down that play.

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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Cowboys’ Christian Parker Called Out for ‘Inexcusable’ Decision Amid Rout

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