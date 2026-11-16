Cowboys’ Christian Parker Called Out for ‘Inexcusable’ Decision Amid Rout

Give the Dallas Cowboys some credit. The loss to the 49ers on Sunday in Week 10 looked a lot more like the way the Cowboys were supposed to look this season, with a high-powered offense that could keep up with anybody and a defense that just maybe showed enough improvement for Dak Prescott and Co. to be able to keep their heads above water in most games. The win against the Texans in Week 4 was a good example, and the Week 10 showing against the 49ers certainly had the potential to be much the same. Except that the Cowboys defense could not make enough plays, and one decision in particular–to somehow leave Von Miller at age 37, in coverage on star running back Christian McCaffrey in the fourth quarter–stood out as a major blunder for coordinator Christian Parker.

The play took place with just 3:23 to go in the game and the Cowboys having cut the lead to 38-32. Brock Purdy found McCaffrey in the flat with Miller–either intentionally or in a mix-up–in coverage, and the mismatch was easily exploited. McCaffrey bolted for a 66-yard touchdown all but untouched, en route to the 46-40 win.

It was not a game whose film Parker–already beleaguered because of the Cowboys’ inability to show consistent progress–will likely treasure. The Cowboys set a record for yardage allowed at home, giving up 584 yards to the 49ers, who seemed to get only occasional resistance from Dallas. And again, fair or not, Parker took the hit for that dreadful McCaffrey touchdown.

From the “Dallasportstalk” account: “Christian Parker this is inexcusable I tried defending you, but in a must stop you leave von miller 1 on 1 with CMC? You can’t be serious.”

Christian Parker this is inexcusable I tried defending you, but in a must stop you leave von miller 1 on 1 with CMC? You can’t be serious https://t.co/48QcukjGJA— Dallasportstalk ✭ (@Dallasportstalk) November 16, 2026

From Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys: “how you have a defense with Von Miller responsible for Christian McCaffery?”

From FNF NFL: “Christian Parker masterclass. Christian McCaffrey ONE on ONE with Von Miller with the game on the line!”

And yes, give the Cowboys credit for hanging in with the 49ers. But Parker is going to have a hard time living down that play.