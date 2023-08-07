Bengals Sign ‘Rising Star’ Defender to $37.25 Million Extension

The Cincinnati Bengals locked up another one of their top defensive players on Saturday, August 5, 2023, when they officially announced the long-term extension of inside linebacker Logan Wilson.

The Governor has been extended 👏 pic.twitter.com/lU5CiAYoaR — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 5, 2023

Even though he has yet to earn a Pro Bowl nod or receive a first or second-team All-Pro vote, in just his first three seasons, Wilson has established himself as one of the best players at his position in the entire league.

“I’m honored to be able to call this place home for the next five years,” Wilson said via the team website. “It’s crazy to think back to where my career started and how it’s gone, and where we’re at now. I don’t think I could’ve ended up in a better city and be with a better group of fans. To come into a situation where we weren’t doing very well as an organization to where we are now, and to be a small part of that, I think is very rewarding.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the extension of the “rising star” on Friday, August 4, 2023, and according to his report, his new deal that was negotiated by Steve Caric of his new agency Wasserman NFL is for four years and worth up to $37.25 million with an average of $11.2 million.

Sources: The #Bengals and rising star LB Logan Wilson agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth up to $37.25M to keep him in a Cincy uniform for years to come. It averages $11.2M over the first 2 new years. This deal was done by @SteveCaric of his new agency @WassermanNFL. pic.twitter.com/1Y0Jek85GB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023

“Logan is a major piece of our young core, and it was a priority to get this deal done,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor via the team website on August 5, 2023. “He’s been a fantastic leader for our defense and comes in ready to work every single day. He will continue to be a key member of this team as we build toward the future.”

Since Wilson was heading into the final year of his rookie deal, his new contract will keep him in Cincinnati through the 2027 season where he’ll continue to be the field general for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s unit of the foreseeable future.

“We’re very happy to extend Logan, who has been one of the leaders of our defense,” Anarumo. said via the team website. “It allows us to keep one of the best tandems of linebackers together by extending both him and Germaine Pratt.”

Grateful & Looking Toward an Even Brighter Future

Wilson has come a long way from the small school prospect that the Bengals selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wyoming at No. 65 overall. He lead the team with 100 or more total tackles in each of the past two years including a career-high 123 in 2022 and has also tallied 7 interceptions, 11 pass deflections, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 10 quarterback hits since entering the league according to Pro Football Reference.

Just a few reasons why @ljw21 got extended ⬇️ More highlights on https://t.co/KpeqK4SiJU pic.twitter.com/OzQbZBGgmD — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 6, 2023

“It’s a team that decided to take a chance on me,” Wilson said via the team website. “I’ve given everything I have for the last three years and I’d like to give everything I have for the next five years. For them to reciprocate that love that I have for this organization was big and I’m glad we could get something done.”

Wilson playing for Anarumo because he ” knows how to put guys in a position to be successful” and keeps an open line communication with his players where they can offer feedback and suggestions as well as collaborate on ways to improve as a whole.

“I think that’s why we’ve had the success that we’ve had on defense for the last few years,” Wilson said. “He’s very good at tricking the offense, keeping the offense on their toes. Guys really do love playing for him because they can go to him with any questions they have. A lot of times in this league, there are coaches where it’s a one-way street. You’re going to do things their way and that’s just how it’s going to be. With Lou, it’s a two-way street. There’s conversations about certain things that you can talk through and maybe adjust on certain coverages.”

Who Next Up For a Big Pay Day?

Wilson new deal marks the second key defensive starter that the team has extended in the past month joining two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson. He is also the first player from their 2020 draft class to get a new contract which begs the question of who is next in line for a recieve a new deal.

Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow and standout wide receiver Tee Higgins were the team’s first two picks in Wilson’s class are the top two that not only come to mind and are most likely the next ones up to get a hefty pay raise.

Even though Burrow is not entering the final year of his rookie deal since the former No. 1 overall pick had his fifth-year option exercised this offseason, he is should be the priority for the team before the 2023 season gets underway or prior it’s conclusion.

The top of the quarterback salary market was reset three times this offseason with the extension given to Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers in that order. Each of them are making over $50 million annually and Burrow’s deal will almost certainly make him the next highest paid player in league history.

However, the franchise signal caller has gone on the record numerous times to express his desire to want a sign a deal that is structured in a way that will allow him to keep his top weapons in town for the long haul.

Higgins is his one of those weapons who would be a clear-cut No. 1 receiver on most teams but is a top tier No. 2 in the Bengals offense behind two-time Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase. While his deal would be easier and much cheaper to get done compared to his quarterbacks, elite receiver salaries are proliferating at an exponential rate as well and Chase will eventually need to be extended as well.

The team could already have some contingency plans on the roster just in case they aren’t able to retain Higgins or veteran slot receiver Tyler Boyd next offseason. They drafted a pair or promising and athletically gifted wideouts in the 2023 NFL Draft with former Purdue speedster Charlie Jones in the fourth round at No. 131 overall and former Princeton standout Andrei Iosivas in the sixth round at No. 206 overall.