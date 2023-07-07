Long-Time Bengals Punter Kevin Huber Announces Retirement

After nearly a decade and a half-long career in the league, 37-year-old veteran free agent punter Kevin Huber is officially hanging up his cleats.

The former Pro Bowl specialist played all 14 seasons of his career with his hometown Cincinnati Bengals and on Friday, July 7, 2023, he posted a heartfelt message on social media announcing that he’s walking away from the game for good.

“April 26, 2009, I received a call that would forever change my life,” Huber wrote. “From just a Cincinnati kid watching my Bengals at Riverfront Stadium to being drafted as their punter is something dreams are made of. The past 14 years have been beyond my imagination and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Bengals organization.

“To my teammates, coaches, front office, and staff, I can’t thank you enough for your support and dedication throughout my career. It has been a privilege to learn from and work with every one of you. And to all Bengals fans, your grit and unwavering enthusiasm for our team and city is second to none. I may be signing off as #10 but you better I’ll be in the jungle chanting “Who Dey” alongside you all.”

He spent his entire football career in his hometown dating back to when he punted for Archbishop McNicholas High School and then for the University of Cincinnati before being drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft at No. 142 overall.

Some of his collegiate and professional career highlights include being a two-time first-team All-American in 2007 and 2008 and being voted to his first and only career Pro Bowl in 2014.

According to Pro Football Reference, Huber appeared in 216 games during his career which is the most ever played by a player in franchise history, and he finished with 45,766 total punt yardage on 1,011 attempts with 40,788 net punt yards.

His longest career punt was a 75-yarder that he uncorked on his first attempt of a Week 13 matchup with the then-San Diego Chargers in the 2013 regular season which helped him earn Special Teams Players of the Week.

Huber Celebrated With Shoutouts & Fond Remembrances

Shortly after he announced his retirement, the Bengals posted a congratulatory video that featured some of his top career highlights including his career-long attempt against the Chargers as well as an excerpt from when he set the new franchise record for games played.

The Cincinnati kid who made it big. Thank you, @khuber10! pic.twitter.com/2SKiikyNe8 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 7, 2023

“When I walked on at [University of Cincinatti], I would’ve never dreamed that this would’ve been the outcome 25 years later,” Huber said. “For as long as this franchise has been around, I’ve now played more games than anyone else that’s come through that door.”

One highlight that the team forgot to include in their tribute montage was perhaps the most impressive of his career that didn’t even result in a successful punt attempt.

Kevin Huber pulling out this move to prevent his punt from getting blocked is still one of the smoothest special teams plays you’ll see. pic.twitter.com/S3GQXK7Vet https://t.co/GbjxQW2xQe — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 7, 2023

He pulled off one of the smoothest and most clutch plays ever recorded in a professional football game when he prevented an attempt from being blocked with a basketball-like crossover move in a 2017 preseason game against the then-Washington Redskins.

Huber’s Replacement Pays Respect to His Predecessor

The Bengals turned to the 2023 NFL Draft to find his successor after moving on from him following the 2022 season. They selected former University of Michigan punter Brad Robbins in the sixth round at No. 217 overall.

He is also somewhat of a local product having grown up in Westerville, Ohio which is about two hours away from Cincinnati. In a post congratulating Huber on his retirement, Robbins talked about how much he “looked up to” his predecessor growing up in the same state they were both born.

Happy Retirement to the man I looked up to as a kid just learning how to play the game. Cincinnati Legend. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/d5fCSJlFLn — Brad Robbins (@__BR91) July 7, 2023

“Happy Retirement to the man I looked up to as a kid just learning how to play the game,” he wrote. “Cincinnati Legend. Thank you.”

Robbins has big shoes to fill as a rookie and moving forward both as a punter and a holder. He was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist in 2021 when he averaged a career-high 46.3 yards per, a three-time All-Big Ten honoree, and averaged 43 yards per punt in five years as a starter for the Wolverines from 2017-2022 according to Sports Reference.