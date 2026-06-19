Cincinnati Responds to NFL Inquiries as Brendan Sorsby Prepares for Supplemental Draft

Cincinnati’s head coach, Scott Satterfield, was expecting the Brendan Sorsby fallout to hit his program eventually, but he was every bit prepared for it.

After clearly denying any knowledge of their former QB’s engagement in any sort of betting or gambling activities, the Bearcats’ head coach further clarified his stance on Sorsby entering the NFL supplemental draft.

Cincinnati HC Positive About Brendan Sorsby’s NFL Future

“I certainly expect there to be takers,” Satterfield said loud and clear. “I think even before all this stuff hit I think NFL, we had 32 teams come to our campus, and a lot of them were inquiring about him at that point, and he could have come out and potentially been a first-round draft pick. So there’s going to be certainly teams that will be very interested in him.”

The buzz surrounding the NFL Supplemental Draft has reached a fever pitch ever since Brendan Sorsby announced his decision to enter following his exit from Texas Tech. An NFL franchise hasn’t actually surrendered a future draft asset here since the Cardinals grabbed Jalen Thompson seven years ago. This year, though, it seems that the drought is guaranteed to end, no matter how much controversy tags along.

And besides the off-field fiasco that screeched his college career to an end, Sorsby undoubtedly has the stats to back his on-field performance up. Even his previous college coach emphasized the quality QB that any NFL team interested in him will be getting.

“He’s very talented, has great size, can run, can throw. I think if you just look at the history of the NFL, some guys have made mistakes and they still have taken chances on them, and so I feel like you’ll certainly learn from this and grow, and it’s about giving him an opportunity.”

Scott Satterfield Opens Up On Receiving NFL Inquiries

That said, the entire NFL is buzzing with potential landing spots for Sorsby, and whether any team would take on the gamble, and every bit of off-field drama that follows with it.

Browns, Cardinals, Steelers, and now even Jets, are rumored to be in the mix, but have not made their interest verbally official yet. But the interest is undeniable. Satterfield confirmed it himself.

The Cincinnati head coach revealed that certain NFL scouts and GMs reached out to him about more questions regarding Sorsby, especially personal ones.

“There certainly have been scouts and GMs that have reached out just asking questions and more on a personal level, probably more than the football level, with their interest knowing that potentially something like this could happen. I certainly think now that the news is out, over the next few weeks, there’s going to be a lot more inquiries about him and trying to find more about him,” Satterfield added.

“He’s very talented, has great size, can run, can throw.”

“I just wish Brendan the best in his future endeavors, and it certainly looks like he’s going to the NFL,” Satterfield said in a media scrum. “So wish him nothing but the best as he heads to the NFL, and certainly has been a wild ride over the last month or so, my comment would be pulling for Brendan, and in his future endeavors in football.

All the inside updates and the supplemental draft talks suggest a team might be ready to give up their actual NFL Draft pick after all. All that’s left to see is which team is ready to play the gamble.