Exploring Cincinnati’s ‘One Burning Question’ Before NFL Draft

With two weeks to go until the NFL Draft, the burning question for the Cincinnati Bengals has less to do with what the team will do with the No. 17 overall pick, but more so what they will do with a star player who remains under contract.

NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha released his ‘one burning question’ for each AFC team before the draft.

For the Bengals, the question may seem obvious for fans: “What’s going to happen with Trey Hendrickson?”

The star defensive end led the league with 17.5 sacks last season, yet nearly every mention of his name this offseason has included a potential trade destination. The 30-year-old’s current contract with the Bengals doesn’t expire until after this season, which led Chadiha to believe this process will not play out quickly.

The former New Orleans Saints draft pick is due to make $15.8 million on the final year of his contract.

While behind-the-scenes extension talks are now being aired publicly — more on that in a moment –the market for edge rushers has changed dramatically. The Cleveland Browns’ signed Myles Garret to a $40 million average salary and Maxx Crosby’s new deal with the Las Vegas Raiders is worth $35.5 million per year.

Due to the rise in market price for elite pass rushers, plus the fact that Hendrickson will turn 31 in December, Chadiha believes a trade “seems like the likeliest way out of this.”

Public Fallout

During February’s scouting combine, Cincinnati’s director of player personnel Duke Tobin said the organization planned to sign Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, and Hendrickson to long-term deals.

Those star wide receivers, of course, got those high-priced contracts last month and the team was not shy on reminding every other organization.

It’s also been one month since the Bengals granted the All-Pro Hendrickson to seek a trade and more recently, the star defensive player expressed his frustrations with the situation publicly.

Hendrickson said comments made by Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn regarding his contract talks were “disappointing” because of “poor communication” between his team and the franchise, Hendrickson told The Pat McAfee Show last week.

How Will This Play Out On Draft Night?

As Cincinnati continues to work with Hendrickson on a new deal, or find an appealing trade destination, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his annual ‘The Beast” draft guide Wednesday.

Besides ranking the best prospects in each position group, Brugler added each NFL club’s biggest needs heading into the draft. For the Bengals, he wrote, additions need to be made at guard, edge rusher, defensive tackle, and linebacker.

“This is director of player personnel Duke Tobin’s show, and lately, it hasn’t been a particularly good one. His small scouting staff has come under fire for a series of misses on defense. Time will tell if the results change under new defensive coordinator Al Golden.”

NFL Network Host Rhett Lewis also factored in the ‘drama’ with Hendrickson while making his mock draft. Released Tuesday, Lewis predicted the Bengals to go after edge rusher Mkyel Williams from Georgia.

“If the league’s reigning sack king is indeed moved out of Cincinnati via trade, this is a spot where the Bengals should entertain another pass rusher, especially with Sam Hubbard having already retired this offseason. Williams is a traits-heavy prospect who needs to develop his skills in order to achieve higher-level productivity,” Lewis wrote.

Regardless of what happens with Hendrickson, other Bengals’ insiders believe this draft could play out well for Cincinnati to take a defensive player in the first round.