Claude Giroux Flyers Reunion Appears Likely

The Philadelphia Flyers are a team that has been making noise this NHL offseason. Last week they turned this summer upside down by signing Anaheim Ducks star Leo Carlsson to a staggering five year $90 million offer sheet. The Ducks are forced to match that offer; if not they lose their franchise center to Philadelphia in exchange for four first round draft picks as compensation.

The Flyers activity is expected to continue as they look to load up in the hopes of making further strides next season. They had a successful campaign this past year as they made the postseason. Their season came to an end in round two at the hands of the eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.

Flyers May Bring Back Claude Giroux

Philadelphia’s next move could be one that excites the fanbase. It involves a potential reunion with Flyers legend Claude Giroux. General manager Daniel Briere recently confirmed that the team has had talks with the UFA. The odds appear to be moving in favor of Giroux heading back to his former team.

Ottawa Senators reporter Bruce Garrioch believes it is likely that Giroux reunites with the Flyers. This is the latest on Giroux via the Ottawa Citizen: “The sense in league circles is a return to the Flyers is inevitable.”

Giroux last played with the Flyers in the 2021-2022 season. He was traded at that years deadline to the Florida Panthers. He has spent the last four years playing with Ottawa, the place he spent much of his childhood at growing up. He recorded 14 goals and 35 assists in 82 regular season games for the Senators this past season. He went point-less in four playoff games as his team was swept by Carolina.

Giroux Could be Effective for Philadelphia

The Flyers could use another weapon on their forward core, Giroux would provide that offensive rotation with some needed experience up front. While his career is winding down at the age of 38 years old, Giroux has shown he still has gas remaining left in the tank.

Giroux would not be expected to play the same role with Philadelphia at this stage of his NHL journey. He would probably play lower in the lineup if the Flyers opt to bring him back. A spot on the second or third line on this team could make sense for Giroux. Plus, he would provide that locker room with an experienced veteran presence who knows what it takes to win down the stretch.

This is a solid backup plan for Philadelphia, assuming that the Carlsson offer sheet does not come to fruition. While Giroux may not be able to provide them with that long term answer on offense, he would be a solid stop-gap option in the present as the squad works on continuing to build their offensive core moving forward.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Giroux in the near future. This would be yet another tough loss for Ottawa, having already seen their former captain Brady Tkachuk move on to Florida.