Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on Upcoming FSU Challenge

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CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney issued a stern warning Tuesday ahead of the Tigers’ upcoming road trip to Tallahassee: do not let Florida State’s losing record fool you. At his weekly press conference, Swinney made it clear that despite the Seminoles entering the matchup at 3-4, Florida State has the caliber and […]

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