Browns Rookie Grant Delpit Carted Off Field With Injury

The Cleveland Browns have had a rough training camp when it comes to injuries, and the team had more bad news coming out of Berea on Monday.

Standout rookie safety Grant Delpit, who’s expected to compete for the starting job, was carted off the field during practice. It’s unknown the severity of the injury, but he was seen pounding the ground after going down.

#Browns Grant Delpit carted off, while down on his stomach he was pounding the ground — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 24, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Browns are worried that Delpit suffered an Achilles injury and he is undergoing additional testing.

Browns are concerned that rookie S Grant Delpit suffered an Achilles injury and he’s undergoing testing now. https://t.co/iqcLMIUdnU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2020

The Browns have already lost linebacker Mack Wilson to a serious knee injury and stars Myles Garrett (hamstring) and Nick Chubb (concussion). Starting center JC Tretter is also sitting out after having a scope on his knee.

Shortly after Delpit left with an injury, it was reported that starting cornerback Greedy Williams also left practice and was being tended to by trainers.

Grant Delpit Had Ankle Issues at LSU

Grant Delpit – Best Safety in College Football ᴴᴰGrant Delpit Highlights (Jim Thorpe Award Winner) college football playoff lsu dbu derek stingley safety big hits interceptions defensive back db cb jeff okudah paris ford pitt clemson ohio state oklahoma 2019-12-14T00:48:44Z

The Browns moved back in the second-round to select Delpit, who won the Jim Thorpe Award at LSU in 2019, which is given annually to the nation’s top defensive back. They snagged Delpit with the the No. 44 overall pick.

Delpit had dealt with a nagging ankle injury last season at LSU that limited his production. He told reporters after the draft that he could barely walk after game days during the Tigers’ National Championship season, but suited up eager to help his team. Earlier this offseason, Delpit said was healthy after a long break from football.

“That was the No. 1 thing I had to do is get all the way 100 percent,” Delpit told reporters. “I was able to do that, and I was also working out every day. There was nothing else to do. Working out every day and trying to get right because I know once we get here, it will be full speed 100 percent. … I was able to do that and get my body right, and I am great.”

Browns Were Evaluating Where Grant Delpit Would Fit

Delpit brings a ton of versatile to the safety position and the Browns were using training camp to see where he would fit best and make the biggest impact.

“I think it would be unfair to task him as just a free, just a strong or just what we would call a big nickel,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said in April. “The appeal is that he really does have the modern-day safety skill set from a coverage standpoint because of that versatility. That is something that we are really excited to have.”

Delpit was looking to help and got on the field in anyway possible.

“I am just ready to fit in wherever (Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods) and Coach (Kevin) Stefanski put me, to be honest,” Delpit said. “I am not really worried about the exact spot that I need to make an impact at. I am just ready to fit into the defensive scheme, and we are installing that right now.”

READ NEXT: Browns DE Myles Garrett Breaks Silence on Rival Defender