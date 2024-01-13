The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 Opponents Are Locked In

Despite several setbacks during the 2023 NFL regular season, the Cleveland Browns finished 11-6 for the year, good for a second-place finish in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens.

A team’s regular-season finish is part of the process that helps determine opponents for the following campaign. And per a January 12 press release from the NFL, the Browns’ opponents for the 2024 regular season are now set in stone.

Six of Cleveland’s 17 games, of course, will be contested against their three rivals in the AFC North: the Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals.

As it is every year, they’ll also face four teams from the same division within the conference. Per the rotating cycle, every AFC North team will play one game against every team from the AFC West: the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns’ remaining two games within the conference will be contested against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins, who, like Cleveland, finished in second place in their respective divisions.

As for the Browns’ NFC opponents in 2024, the rotating cycle dictates that every team in the AFC North will play every team from the NFC East, meaning Cleveland will take on the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders.

Lastly, with the cycle dictating that every AFC North team will battle the NFC South team that finished in the same position, the Browns’ 17th opponent during the 2024 regular season is the New Orleans Saints.

Now let’s break it down into who Cleveland will play at home and who they will play on the road.

Who the Browns Will Play at Home in 2024

As Kevin Stefanski’s squad hosted nine games at Cleveland Browns Stadium during the 2023 regular season, they’ll host just eight home games during the 2024 campaign.

Of the eight teams that will visit Cleveland, five made the NFL Playoffs, and six finished with a winning record. In addition to their rivals within the division, the Browns will welcome the Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, and Dolphins.

Overall, their home opponents had a combined record of 77-59 (.566) during the 2023 regular season.

Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)

New York Giants (6-11)

Miami Dolphins (11-6)

The Browns went 8-1 at home in 2023, giving them the second-best winning percentage in the NFL, trailing only the Cowboys, who were a perfect 8-0 at AT&T Stadium.

Who the Browns Will Play on the Road in 2024

Conversely, as the Browns played eight games away from Cleveland in 2023, they’ll hit the road nine times in 2024.

Collectively, this batch of opponents isn’t as strong as the group of teams they’ll play at home, which works in the Browns’ favor as they were just 3-5 on the road in 2023.

Outside of visiting the three other squads in the AFC North, Cleveland will travel to take on the Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Jaguars, and Saints. As it is with their group of home opponents, six teams from this bunch finished with winning records, but just three made the postseason.

The overall winning percentage is lower here as well, as these nine teams combined to go 81-72 (.529) in 2023.

Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Denver Broncos (8-9)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)

Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

Washington Commanders (4-13)

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

New Orleans Saints (9-8)

Dates and times for these matchups will be announced when the NFL releases the official 2024 regular season schedule this spring.