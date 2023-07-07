Browns Predicted to ‘Pounce’ on Blockbuster Trade for All-World DT

The Cleveland Browns have a significant need at defensive tackle and could look to fill it with an elite option in Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.

The Browns have made some key additions to their defense, including on the defensive line. Dalvin Tomlinson was inked as a free agent to hold down one of the tackle spots, while Za’Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo were added as threats on the edge.

But for Cleveland to truly have an elite front, they’ll have to address the other tackle spot, which is currently up for grabs. Jordan Elliott is returning after starting 17 games last season but he did little to lock down the role with his play last season. Perrion Winfrey, rookie Siaki Ika, Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill will also be part of the competition.

Aaron Donald Could be Final Piece of Puzzle for Browns

If the Browns want to swing for the fences and go all-in, a more for Donald would be the solution. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is 32 years old and is expected to be playing on a pretty mediocre Rams squad.

If the Rams flounder early and look to trade him, Pete Smith of Browns Digest thinks Cleveland should get involved.

“There may be several teams that could add Donald, but the Browns are certainly one of them. They have cap space and flexibility to add more, something they are likely to do anyway with the contract of Myles Garrett. They have picks and potentially even young players if they were so inclined. “Donald would be the last piece of a defensive puzzle for the Browns. The organization should still add a veteran such as Shelby Harris or Matthew Ioannidis, but neither would preclude the Browns from adding Donald. It simply makes the Browns that much stronger with Donald.”

Rams Have Already Moved on From Key Defensive Players

The Rams’ defense has already moved on from some key players this offseason, including linebacker Bobby Wagner — who led the team in tackles last season — and perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins. It doesn’t seem too far-fetched that the Rams — who may be on the edge of a significant rebuild — would look to get a solid return for Donald, who is under contract through the 2024 season.

Jason McIntyre of FOX Sports’ predicts that if the front half of the season goes terribly for the Rams, Donald could be a name moved around the trade deadline.

“I can see them being one of the worst teams in the league, and thus they decide to pull the trigger and trade Aaron Donald, basically their only good defender,” McIntyre said. “Look at the PFF stats for this defense — it is abysmal. I know that they won the Super Bowl going with the big Stafford, Kupp, Donald. But then everything fell apart.”

When it comes to his fit with the Browns, Donald’s resume speaks for itself. Along with his DPOY honors, he’s a seven-time first-team All-Pro and has been named to the Pro Bowl nine times. The Browns would have the best defensive line in football with Garrett, Tomlinson and Smith also in the fold.