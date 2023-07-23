Browns Clam Up About $100 Million Playmaker’s New Injury Issue

Training camp has begun for the Cleveland Browns, as have the injury updates. The first of consequence came over the weekend regarding one of the team’s highest-paid players.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper left practice early on Sunday, July 23, with an unspecified injury. Reporters asked general manager Andrew Berry about that issue during a post-practice interview, though his answer was sparse and avoided specifics, referring to the injury as a “minor tweak.”

“Berry declined to specify what body part Cooper tweaked, but did say that it’s not related to the core muscle surgery he had in February,” according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, who was in attendance at Browns training camp Sunday. “It’s not yet known when he suffered the tweak.”

Browns WR Amari Cooper Dealing With New Injury After Offseason Surgery

Cooper spoke to media members the day prior to his “tweak” and said he would not be limited during training camp due to his offseason surgery. The procedure dealt with an injury the wideout suffered in December 2022. News of the surgery came as a surprise when it was revealed in April.

“It always feels good to recover from an injury and to be coming in ready to go full-go,” Cooper said. “Always feels good.”

Unfortunately for Cooper, that “good” feeling didn’t last long, and whether he will miss significant time due to the new injury remains to be seen. However, Berry spun the situation as one Cleveland’s front office isn’t sweating.

“It will be a day-to-day thing. We’re not overly concerned,” Berry said. “I won’t go into details where it’s not tied to surgery or anything like that. We’re not worried about that.”

Browns WR Marquise Goodwin Battling Serious Blood Clot Issues

While Cooper’s problems may be superficial, and are certainly far from life-threatening, that is not necessarily the case for fellow Browns wideout Marquise Goodwin. Cleveland added their free agent addition to the non-football injury (NFI) list on Friday due to the detection of blood clots in Goodwin’s system.

“Goodwin, a 10th-year veteran who signed with the Browns during free agency, said he began experiencing discomfort in his legs and slight shortness of breath during organized team activities in the spring, and a check-up revealed the blood clots in his legs and lungs,” the Browns said in an official statement.

Berry expounded upon Goodwin’s situation on Saturday.

“We are very thankful that he spoke up at the time that it really popped up. It could have been very easy for him to go on break, travel with his family. It’s something that would have been an unknown that hopefully would not have caused more complications in the future,” Berry said. “So we’re just thankful that he said something and [we] were able to get him on the treatment plan to get back on track. Obviously, there’s not a definitive timetable. We’re hopeful that we can get him back, but our primary concern is just his health.”