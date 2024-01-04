Browns’ Injured WR Amari Cooper Sends Message on Playoff Return

Amari Cooper is dealing with a heel injury but the Cleveland Browns top pass-catcher expects to be ready to go for the postseason.

Cooper was a surprising scratch in Week 17. He tried to warm up but decided he couldn’t give it a go. The matchup was the first missed by Cooper during his two-year tenure with the Browns.

Cooper will likely rest this week for a meaningless Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he expects to be ready to go for the Browns’ Wild Card matchup.

“Browns Amari Cooper (heel) says he’s getting better every day, expects to be good to go for playoffs,” Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Happy to rest this weekend.”

Cooper was selected to his fifth career Pro Bowl and first as a member of the Browns on Wednesday. He leads the team with 1,250 receiving yards — the third-most by a Browns player in a season. In addition to his 1,160 receiving yards last season, Cooper is the first Browns player to record back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

In Week 16, he set a franchise single-game record with 265 receiving yards. He did most of that while battling the heel injury that has kept him on the sideline against the New York Jets.

Browns QB Joe Flacco Not Worried About Chemistry With Amari Cooper

Joe Flacco has had limited time to get to know his pass-catchers since arriving on November 20. However, the results indicate that he’s already got a pretty good connection with his receivers. Flacco has passed for over 300 yards in four consecutive games, leading the Browns to four straight wins.

Flacco will join Cooper on the sideline this weekend but he’s not worried about losing momentum.

“I think as much as we can do over the next couple of weeks, sure, but that’s just part of this game,” Flacco said of the injuries. “The ability to kind of just keep going and keep your focus on what is important. I think the main focus is just getting those guys healthy and then dealing with what comes after that when we have to.”

Veteran Jeff Driskel will start in Flacco’s place. He’ll be the fifth starting quarterback for the Browns this season.

Browns WR Elijah Moore Practices After Scary Concussion

The Browns got some good injury news this week, with wide receiver Elijah Moore practicing in a limited capacity. Moore slammed his head into the turf against the Jets and convulsed on the ground after taking the contact.

Moore is still in concussion protocol but the fact that he’s able to practice is a good sign he’ll be available for the postseason.

“Amari’s feeling better,” Browns coach Kevin said on Monday, January 1. “So, again, we’ll see how he does throughout this week, but he’s definitely feeling better. And then same with Elijah, you know, continues to make progress. So, we’ll see how that goes again over these days, but very, very excited about that.”

The Browns are also hoping to get pass-rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo. It was feared that he was lost for the season with a pec injury but he appears set to suit up for the playoffs.