Browns Lose Record-Setting Starter Ahead of Jets Matchup

Amari Cooper will not be serving up an encore to his record-setting performance when the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Jets on Thursday.

Cooper will not play in prime time against the Jets. He’s been listed as out with a heel injury. Cooper warmed up prior to kickoff but did not run much, per Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com.

“Amari Cooper was visibly disappointed walking off the field with Chad O’Shea,” Stainbrook tweeted. “He was pushing to play all week. Something didn’t feel right during warmups.”

It will be the first missed game for Cooper since arriving in Cleveland last season. It’s another major blow for a Cleveland offense that is already running on fumes. Running back Nick Chubb, quarterback Deshaun Watson and a chunk of the offensive line have all been lost for the year.

Cooper did not show any signs of the injury during the Browns’ win against the Houston Texans last week. The 29-year-old pass-catcher set a franchise record with 265 yards on 11 catches with a pair of touchdowns.

Browns QB Joe Flacco Had Great Chemistry With Amari Cooper

Cooper ranks No. 6 in the NFL with 1,250 yards this season. His 17.4 yards per catch ranks No. 4 in the league.

Without Cooper in the lineup, more targets will be coming Elijah Moore’s way. He has 54 catches for 579 yards and a touchdown this season.

Luckily for Joe Flacco, he’ll still have his trusty tight end David Njoku available. He has four touchdown catches over the last three weeks and has snagged 22 grabs.

It’s a tough loss not only because of Cooper’s production but also because of his growing chemistry with Flacco. The two had looked completely in sync the last few weeks. Cooper credited Flacco for his record-setting performance against the Texans.