Browns Lose Record-Setting Starter Ahead of Jets Matchup

Amari Cooper will not be serving up an encore to his record-setting performance when the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Jets on Thursday.
Cooper will not play in prime time against the Jets. He’s been listed as out with a heel injury. Cooper warmed up prior to kickoff but did not run much, per Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com.
“Amari Cooper was visibly disappointed walking off the field with Chad O’Shea,” Stainbrook tweeted. “He was pushing to play all week. Something didn’t feel right during warmups.”
It will be the first missed game for Cooper since arriving in Cleveland last season. It’s another major blow for a Cleveland offense that is already running on fumes. Running back Nick Chubb, quarterback Deshaun Watson and a chunk of the offensive line have all been lost for the year.
Cooper did not show any signs of the injury during the Browns’ win against the Houston Texans last week. The 29-year-old pass-catcher set a franchise record with 265 yards on 11 catches with a pair of touchdowns.
Browns QB Joe Flacco Had Great Chemistry With Amari Cooper
Cooper ranks No. 6 in the NFL with 1,250 yards this season. His 17.4 yards per catch ranks No. 4 in the league.
Without Cooper in the lineup, more targets will be coming Elijah Moore’s way. He has 54 catches for 579 yards and a touchdown this season.
Luckily for Joe Flacco, he’ll still have his trusty tight end David Njoku available. He has four touchdown catches over the last three weeks and has snagged 22 grabs.
It’s a tough loss not only because of Cooper’s production but also because of his growing chemistry with Flacco. The two had looked completely in sync the last few weeks. Cooper credited Flacco for his record-setting performance against the Texans.
“To be completely candid, I would attribute most of it to Joe,” Cooper said. “He has an incredible feel for the game. He has an incredible arm. I think, obviously, with the relationship between a receiver and a quarterback, it’s a symbiotic relationship. The best way to explain it is that we mesh well together.”
Flacco also heaped praise on Cooper following the matchup.
“He’s special,” Flacco said. “I mean, we were able to get him open downfield a little bit, but he was also able to go up for some balls and just be strong through the catch. He’s a special player.”
Browns Dealing With Injuries All Over Field
There’s no word on the severity of the injury and when Cooper could potentially return. The Browns could lock up a playoff spot with a win against the Jets. The team could choose to get Cooper as healthy as possible before a postseason run.
Cleveland will also be playing will also be playing with two new specialists. Kicker Dustin Hopkins is out, as is punter Corey Bojorquez. Riley Patterson will serve as the kicker on Thursday against the Jets and Matt Haack will take on the punting duties.
The Browns also placed backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve this week with a season-ending injury. Cleveland signed PJ Walker from the practice squad to take his place behind Flacco as the primary backup.
The Browns are a 7.5-point favorite against the Jets, although that line may move after the Cooper news.