Browns Urged to Cut Ties With Slow-Developing Receiver

The Cleveland Browns are being called on to “close the curtain” on former third-round pick Anthony Schwartz, who has had a tough run to begin his NFL career.

The Browns selected Schwartz in the third-round of the 2021 draft, hoping the former Auburn speedster could make an impact. He hasn’t been able to do that so far in Cleveland and two drops in his first preseason apperance this season did not help his momentum heading into the new year.

During his rookie season, Schwartz caught only 10 of 23 targets for 135 yards and one touchdown. However, the Browns offense struggled as a whole to stay consistent — especially through the air — with former quarterback Baker Mayfield playing through a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

Schwartz’s slow start to his career prompted Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton listed him as a player the Browns should cut ties with prior to the start of the season. Here’s B/R’s reasoning for the potential move:

Some people are better athletes in shorts than playmakers on the field. That’s been the case with Anthony Schwartz since his days at Auburn, where he showed off blazing speed but lacked the nuance to consistently be a force at receiver. After he dropped two perfect passes from Deshaun Watson in the first preseason game, the Cleveland Browns should close the curtain on this experiment.

Cutting Schwartz Would be a Premature Decision

Despite Schwartz’s slow development into a viable NFL weapon, cutting ties with him after just ones season would be rash. He has speed and athletism that’s unteachable and the Browns spent a third-round pick on him just a year ago.

There’s also the fact that the Browns aren’t exactly loaded at the wide receiver position. Donovan Peoples-Jones has shown upside but still has plenty to prove as the No. 2 option behind Amari Cooper. Rookie David Bell is also expected to eat up some targets but after that, things get a bit shaky on the depth chart.

The Browns like what they’ve seen out of Michael Woods II, but he’s currently dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. And it’s safe to say Ja’Marcus Bradley, Daylen Baldwin, Javon Wims and Mike Harley Jr. fall firmly into the unproven category.

The Browns could decide to look at adding a veteran like Cole Beasley, TY Hilton or even revisit Odell Beckham Jr. However, all those pass-catchers are on the back end of their careers and don’t represent the potential upside Schwartz could bring if he gets on track.

Browns Back Schwartz Amid Struggles

Kevin Stefanski: "We're looking for our skills to continue to develop" | Press Conferences Coach Stefanski addresses the media on August 16th, 2022.

Schwartz’s caught some heat for his preseason drops but still appears to have the confidence of his head coach Kevin Stefanski, who also calls the offensive plays.

“He has done a great job out here. He is very accountable to himself and his teammates. He is excited to get back to work,” Stefanski told reporters on August 17. “I think the big thing for any of us when we drop a pass, make a bad call or whatever it is, you have to move on. You can’t dwell on those type of things. I think he has done a nice job of moving on because that is part of being a receiver is moving past those type of plays.”

Schwartz will have another opportunity to prove himself this week in joint practices against the Eagles and then on Sunday in a preseason tilt.