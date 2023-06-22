Browns $5 Million Big-Play Threat Named Cut Candidate

The Cleveland Browns beefed up the wide receiver room in a big way this offseason, which may leave a recent high draft pick the odd man out in 2023.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday, June 22, contended that third-year wideout and 2021 third-round pick Anthony Schwartz “faces an uphill battle this camp with [Marquise] Goodwin taking over as the vertical stretch receiver.” However, Schwartz retains one attribute that Cabot says could spare him the offseason axe.

“His blazing speed gives him a chance,” Cabot wrote. “It’s something that can’t be coached, and if Schwartz can add in the other parts of his game — the route running, hands and toughness — he can make a case for himself.”

Another factor in Schwartz’s favor, Cabot said, is that Cleveland management isn’t known for giving up easily on players it selects out of college.

“Browns [general manager] Andrew Berry doesn’t like to part with his draft picks, especially because many of them are developmental prospects for down the road,” Cabot continued. “But Schwartz has struggled from an emotional and physical standpoint, and must prove he can handle the demands of the NFL. He’s [worked] hard on both issues in this offseason, and looked solid in OTAs and minicamp.”

Joint Practices May Determine Fate of Browns Wide Receiver Anthony Schwartz

Schwartz struggled to find the field enough last year to make a case for himself moving forward, earning just 110 offensive snaps and 88 snaps on special teams across 11 games played, per Pro Football Reference.

As such, the live runs the Browns have scheduled this summer against the Philadelphia Eagles will be an important opportunity for Schwartz to showcase his skills and how they have developed in recent months.

“The joint practices against the Eagles in August will be a good test for Schwartz to see how far he’s come. If he can demonstrate significant improvement over last season … he has a shot to make the roster,” Cabot wrote. “The Browns would love two world-class speedsters on the field at the same time in Schwartz and Goodwin, but Schwartz has to show he’s ready.”

Practice Squad Offers Failsafe for Anthony Schwartz Should He Fail to Make Browns 53-Man Roster

Should Schwartz fail to make the 53-man roster, he could end up on the Browns’ practice squad rather than as an outright release.

Despite an abysmal statistical season in 2022, in which the wide receiver tallied just four catches on 10 targets for 51 yards and zero touchdowns, Schwartz’s speed is liable to earn him a second chance on another NFL roster should he ever find himself cut by Cleveland.

Schwartz will turn 23 years old just days ahead of the Browns’ season-opener at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10. Not only does he represent the investment of a third-round pick, he is also entering the third season of his four-year, $4.9 million rookie contract.

Cabot is correct in her assessment that Berry and the rest of Browns front office have more invested in Schwartz’s success than the average training camp player, meaning his rope is likely to be longer than most. But at some point, especially after two full years in, that rope is going to run out.