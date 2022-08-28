Browns Send Message on WR Anthony Schwartz’s Future

Anthony Schwartz had another rough preseason outing on Saturday, which has led to questions about his future with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns selected Schwartz in the third round of the 2021 draft, hoping the former Auburn speedster could make an impact. However, he’s had a tough time catching on and his showing this preseason hasn’t helped his cause. He had another rough drop against the Bears in the Browns’ preseason finale, receiving boos from the Cleveland crowd.

The Browns are set to cut down the roster to 53 players in the coming week but Schwartz is not at risk of being sent packing, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“No,” Stefanski said frankly on Saturday when asked if Schwartz was in jeopardy of being cut. “Respectfully, we are going to make sure that we deal with things that are important, which are our players and how they respond to these things.”

Cleveland isn’t exactly flush with talent at the wide receiver position, so dropping Schwartz with no clear replacement isn’t ideal. And considering the draft price to select him, the Browns are giving him a little more rope than most to find his groove.

Brissett Still Has Faith in Schwartz Despite Drops

Schwartz finished with just one catch for eight yards but was targeted six times, with Brissett never losing faith despite the drop.

“As you saw, I kept going back to him because of the confidence I do have in him. Look, it is part of the game. It is nothing to beat him up about,” Brissett said. “I was talking to him on the sidelines like, ‘It is just scar tissue. Just go back to work. Keep trusting yourself. When the page turns, you are on the other side of it.’ Just continue to feed him and continue to give him opportunities.”

Brissett had faced his own share of adversity over his career and shared some advice with Schwartz amid the tough time.

“I told him on the sideline, ‘Look, you would not be in this position if they did not think you could do it. At least cherish the part that they are putting you back out there no matter what. It is only because they want to see you succeed, and they want you to see yourself succeed,'” Brissett said. “I think he is going to do that.”

Browns Should Investigate Wide Receiver Options

The situation with Schwartz puts a spotlight on the lack of depth the Browns have available at the wide receiver position, which is especially troubling with Deshaun Watson out for the first 11 games of the season.

Amari Cooper will hold down the No. 1 spot and the Browns are hoping Donovan Peoples-Jones can continue to ascend and rookie David Bell can be an immediate contributor. However, those are two big ifs behind Cooper.

With roster cuts approaching, the Browns will likely take a hard look at players who hit the open market and veterans who have remained without a team, like TY HIlton, Cole Beasley or Will Fuller.