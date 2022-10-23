Browns Receiver’s Future in Question After Healthy Scratch

Anthony Schwartz was inactive for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, leaving his future with the franchise in question.

The Browns selected Schwartz in the third round of the 2021 draft, hoping the former Auburn speedster could make an impact. However, he’s had a tough time catching on. He entered Sunday with just one catch for 19 yards and hadn’t caught a pass since the opener.

His showing in the preseason did not help his cause either. He had another rough drop against the Bears in the Browns’ preseason finale, receiving boos from the Cleveland crowd.

“We’ve talked about Anthony and Anthony has spoken to you guys,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in the preseason. “He’s very accountable. I know he wants to be better. I know he’ll work very hard. All of our guys are going to continue to try to get better, and I know Anthony will, as well.”

Production from the Browns’ secondary pass-catchers has been a significant hole this season for the offense. Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones combined for 51 catches heading into the matchup with the Ravens but the rest of the unit had combined for just eight catches — six of those from rookie David Bell. That being said, the passing game as a whole has been inconsistent with Jacoby Brissett under center.

Browns Could Still Trade for Veteran WR

Schwartz’s future in Cleveland is uncertain but the team has been willing to give some extra slack to their draft picks. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com doesn’t believe the team has given up on Schwartz but thinks it might be time to mix things up.

“It’s not time to give up on Schwartz yet, but it might be time to sit him down for a bit and let another young player such as rookie Michael Woods II get more of a chance,” Cabot wrote in her most recent Q&A column. “It’s incredibly unfortunate for the Browns, because they could really use his blazing speed to stretch the field. But he won’t be a bona fide if he can’t catch the ball.”

Cabot did pitch that if the Browns do not start getting improved production from the receivers, a trade could be an option.

“Perhaps [Schwartz] will fare better when Deshaun Watson returns for the final six games, but Brissett could use some of that speed over the next five games too,” Cabot wrote. “That’s either got to change, or they should try to trade for a veteran receiver.”

Browns Lose Tight Ends Against Ravens

Picking up some of the slack in the passing game has been the tight ends, most notably David Njoku, who was on pace for a career year. He entered Sunday just one yard behind Cooper for the team lead in receiving yards with 347. Njoku had also notched an outstanding 172 yards after the catch.

The problem for the Browns against the Ravens was that both Njoku and fellow tight end Pharaoh Brown exited with injuries. Njoku suffered an ankle injury that sent him to the locker room, while Brown went down with a neck issue.

Considering how much the Browns lineup with multiple tight ends, the injuries are a major issue. It left Harrison Bryant as the only tight end on the active roster.