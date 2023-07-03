Browns Advised to Trade 2 Pass-Catchers This Summer

The Cleveland Browns are loaded with receiving talent, but there are only so many passes to go around, meaning some roster movement may be imminent.

Jake Rill of Bleacher Report suggested on Monday, July 3, the Browns trade deep-threat wideout Anthony Schwartz and backup tight end Harrison Bryant ahead of the season.

The rationale behind moving Schwartz is simply that Cleveland has invested in a handful of receivers who project to make more of an impact than he can in 2023. He has produced just 14 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown across 25 NFL games played, per Pro Football Reference.

“There could be teams interested in taking a flier on Schwartz, considering he hasn’t gotten a ton of opportunities to prove himself at this level,” Rill wrote. “That’s unlikely to change with the Browns, who will have too many [wide receivers] on the depth chart ahead of him.”

Schwartz was a third-round pick in 2021, and though he won’t garner a similar pick via a trade, dealing him to a team with room on the end of the bench at wide receiver for a sixth- or seventh-round selection squeezes more value out of his contract than the Browns will get by demoting Schwartz to the practice squad or outright cutting him.

“Cleveland should consider moving Schwartz in exchange for a draft pick, unless a clear path for him to get more time on the field emerges,” Rill continued.

Harrison Bryant May Offer Browns More Value as Trade Chip Than 3rd-String Tight End

Rill also suggested that Cleveland move on from Bryant if the Browns can find the right price, as the tight end could begin the season third on the depth chart behind David Njoku and Jordan Akins, and can thus offer the organization more value as a trade chip.

Bryant has flashed his potential at times during his first three years in the NFL, all of which [have] been spent in Cleveland. He hasn’t put [up] huge yardage totals — 710 [yards] over 48 games — but he’s scored seven touchdowns, six of which came over his first two seasons. At only 25, Bryant still has time to become a team’s No. 1 tight end. It just may not happen in Cleveland, where Njoku and Akins will likely get the majority of the time on the field in 2023. … The Browns should be willing to listen to any potential offers because of their depth at the position.

Browns More Likely to Trade Anthony Schwartz Than Harrison Bryant

Bryant agreed to restructure his deal in Cleveland this season and will now earn a $1.75 million guaranteed salary in his fourth year, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Browns’ decision on Bryant’s contract makes it more likely he will remain on the roster through this season, and there is value there if either player ahead of him ends up injured for any extended period of time.

It’s more difficult, however, to see a legitimate path forward with the franchise for Schwartz. Cleveland added a deep threat to the roster in veteran Marquise Goodwin who has been a standout during summer workouts and offers the Browns a proven track record of what they hoped Schwartz might achieve as a higher-end draft pick.

The team also traded for Elijah Moore and drafted Cedric Tillman, crowding a WR room led by Amari Cooper that also includes 2022 third-rounder David Bell.