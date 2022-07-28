Browns Receiver Needs Further Evaluation After Knee Injury

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz went down with a knee injury during the Cleveland Browns training camp practice on Thursday and will require further evaluation.

Schwartz was running routes with no defenders and pulled up with the injury. Trainers attended to him and he ended his day with an early walk into the Browns facilities with a towel over his head. Schwartz walked slowly and deliberately but did not appear to be in any distress, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

#Browns Anthony Schwartz walked into the fieldhouse with a trainer with a towel on his head after having his knee checked during early drills pic.twitter.com/waL1KJShuZ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 28, 2022

That being said, the Browns did announce that he’ll be further evaluated, which could require an MRI or other imaging to see what exactly is going on. It’s a tough injury to see for the Browns, who are expecting the speedy 2021 third-round pick to take on a large role in their receiving corps.

“He’s not forgotten by me or us,” coach Kevin Stefanski said during this year’s draft. “We’re counting on him to have a big year. We’re excited about his development. We’re excited about what Anthony brings to the table.”

Schwartz dealt with a hamstring injury during last year’s training camp and missed some valuable rookie development time in camp. He also missed three games last season due to a concussion and never truly made an impact for the Browns, catching 10 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown.

“Every week it was pretty much just fighting through so I could play Sunday,” Schwartz said during OTAs in June. “For me, my goal was to be out there and play on Sunday. This year I feel my goal is to win on Sunday and do my best to be able to help the team win on Sundays.”

Browns Also Missing Rookie WR David Bell

Play

Kevin Stefanski: They're locked in | Press Conferences Kevin Stefanski addresses the media on July 27, 2022 #BrownsMedia #PressConferences 2022-07-27T19:39:29Z

If Schwartz misses time, the Browns will be shorthanded at the wide receiver position, with rookie David Bell sidelined with a foot injury he suffered prior to training camp starting. He’s currently on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Stefanski said the injury is not serious and he did not anticipate the Browns needing to add another wide receiver.

“He had something nagging and we took a look at it,” Stefanski said on June 27. “Ultimately, we’ll be OK.”

If Schwartz is out for an extended period of time, that may change. The Browns still have their top two wide receivers in Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones available, along with depth guys like Jakeem Grant Sr., Ja’Marcus Bradley, Michael Woods II, Mike Harley Jr., hybrid RB/WR Demetric Felton and Isaiah Weston. Javon Wims has been out with an illness to start camp.

Browns Seeking Consistency From Pass-Catchers

The trade for Cooper was a major score for the Browns, who have reshaped their receiver room since the start of last season. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are gone and Cooper is the unquestioned top option in the passing game.

“There is a lot of opportunity out there with different routes, different combinations of double moves and stuff like that that I am good at,” Cooper told reporters from camp on June 28. “I am very excited about it.”

What the Browns want to see from the position group is consistency, especially with their younger pass-catchers. That wasn’t always the case last season, albeit Baker Mayfield was playing through injury and the offense as a whole looked clunky at times during an 8-9 campaign.

“Consistency is really, really important for any position, but that receiver position, certainly we are looking for guys who can perform on a consistent basis,” Stefanski said. “We do have Amari who has done it at a high level throughout his career, and we do have young guys who we are excited about. On whole, it is a group that we are excited about.”

The Browns will cross their fingers for good news on Schwartz and Bell, who need some time getting in valuable reps with quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson.