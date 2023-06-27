Browns Embattled Receiver Turning Tide in Battle for Roster Spot

Anthony Schwartz has been labeled as a longshot to make the Cleveland Browns roster, but it appears the former third-round pick has been making an impression this offseason.

The Browns drafted Schwartz in 2021 and he has just 14 catches in two seasons for 186 yards. However, he’s a world-class speedster, and the hope that he can eventually put all the pieces of his game together is what has allowed him to stick around in Cleveland.

With the Browns adding wide receiver depth this offseason, Schwartz’s hope of retaining a spot on the 53-man roster has been dubbed an uphill battle. However, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Schwartz — and his new teammate Elijah Moore — have shined during workouts.

“[Moore] built some good momentum in the spring, Anthony Schwartz did, too, and Cleveland’s pretty excited to see where its passing game will be once camp gets rolling,” Breer wrote on June 26.

Anthony Schwartz Still Needs Solid Camp to Keep Roster Spot With Browns

It’s an interesting tidbit from Breer, considering most of the reporters on the ground in Cleveland have rarely mentioned Schwartz outside of the fact that he’s on the roster bubble.

The Browns added Moore, rookie Cedric Tillman and veteran Marquise Goodwin this offseason. Cleveland also picked up tight end Jordan Akins, who is expected to play a significant role in the passing game as well.

As for Schwartz’s role, it’s to be determined if he makes the roster. Goodwin is poised to take over the vertical threat for the Browns and showed a good connection with Watson during minicamp and OTAs.

But with the Browns shifting to a more pass-heavy offense, the idea of having two burners on the field in Schwartz and Goodwin is very intriguing. And Browns general manager Andrew Berry made it very clear how he feels about guys who can blow by defenders.

“Despite maybe how it’s looked at times, I love speed,” Berry said. “We love speed, and there’s probably no general manager or head coach that says they want to be slow on the perimeter necessarily, but when you have an opportunity to add a good player who can really stress the defense with his ability to run, that’s an opportunity that we’re always going to look to take advantage of.”

That’s good news for Schwartz, who ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Elijah Moore Popular Breakout Candidate for Cleveland Browns

Moore has made a splash early on in his Brown tenure and there are high hopes for the former second-round pick, with many dubbing him a breakout candidate.

While Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones were solid last season, Moore is expected to add an explosive element to the Browns offense and has shown off some great chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Moore came over from the New York Jets in a March trade. Last season was tough for Moore, with the former Ole Miss standout requesting a trade and having a fairly public beef with then-QB Zach Wilson. A fresh start in Cleveland could be exactly what he needs for a breakout year that can build off the potential he showed as a rookie (43 catches, 538 yards, five touchdowns).

“Feels good to be wanted and it’s going to make any player, any human, go harder when you feel like that and you feel like you’re around people who want you to be here,” Moore said. “So I’m going to give it all I got every single day.”