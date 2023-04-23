Browns Receiver Facing Uphill Battle to Maintain Roster Spot

The Cleveland Browns added to their wide receiver depth this offseason, which will make hanging on to a roster spot that much harder for Anthony Schwartz.

Schwartz — a former third-round pick — was already on the bubble heading into this season. He’s yet to produce to the level the Browns expected when taking him out of Auburn in 2021. He has just 14 catches in two seasons for 186 yards.

Schwartz has blazing speed but has struggled with drops and becoming a consistent contributor, even getting booed by the home crowd during a preseason game.

#Browns Anthony Schwartz booed after latest drop. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 28, 2022

All hope is not lost for Schwartz but he’ll have to have a nice camp and preseason to hang around, per cleveland.com Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

“Schwartz, the Browns’ third-round pick in 2021, does have a chance of making the team this season, but the pass-catching corps has been significantly upgraded and it will be harder to make the 53 than in the past,” Cabot wrote in her most recent Q&A column. “Schwartz can always continue to develop on the practice squad if he doesn’t make the 53.”

Browns Confident in New Receiver Additions

"It's like the first day of school here in Berea" Andrew Berry | Cleveland Browns Andrew Berry addresses the media ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft on April 21st, 2023. #BrownsMedia #PressConference SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/browns?sub_confirmation=1 FOLLOW: TikTok: tiktok.com/@browns Instagram: instagram.com/clevelandbrowns/ Twitter: twitter.com/Browns Facebook: facebook.com/clevelandbrowns 2023-04-21T16:34:03Z

Schwartz’s greatest weapon is his speed, which the Browns have been able to add some more of with new additions Elijah Moore and veteran Marquise Goodwin. Moore showed some great upside during his rookie year with the New York Jets but struggled last year, voicing his concerns with the offense on more than a few occasions.

The Browns are confident the change in scenery will help Moore get back on track.

“We feel very good about Elijah,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said in March. “Loves ball, hard worker. He’s a good teammate. This is a guy that despite some of the ups and downs in New York, and obviously we have a really good relationship with that organization, but we feel good about who Elijah is bringing him into our building and think he’s going to do well there.”

Browns No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper also has an optimistic take on how the offense could shift with the additions.

“Goodwin, he’s real fast, and Elijah. I feel like talent makes talent better,” Cooper said on April 18. “Once we get to see everybody on the field, I think all the other guys will respect their talent and, you know, just make the team better overall.”

Browns Could Add Another Receiver Before Camp

The Browns likely aren’t done adding to their depth at wide receiver. They have some solid options but reliable depth is needed with the offense expected to go more pass-heavy next season in Year 2 of Deshaun Watson.

There are some solid veterans on the free-agent market and the team could also look to take a prospect in the draft.

“I think the more skillsets that you have with your pass catchers, the more diversity you can add to our offense,” Berry said on April 21. “We are excited about the playmakers we currently have. That doesn’t mean we can’t add to it over the coming months, but we think we have a good group right now.”

Along with Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Goodwin and Moore, the Browns are also excited about second-year receiver David Bell taking a step forward this season.