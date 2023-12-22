Browns ‘Ominous’ on Possible Knee Surgery for Defensive Captain

Injuries have struck the Cleveland Browns as hard as any NFL franchise this season, and the hits keep on coming.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski met with media members on Friday, December 22, and confirmed that linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will miss this weekend’s game against the Houston Texans. He added comments indicating it is possible that Walker — one of the team’s defensive captains and locker room leaders — will require knee surgery, which would all but certainly end his season.

“#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski sounds ominous with regards to potential surgery for Anthony Walker Jr.’s knee: ‘We’ll update you in the next couple of days,'” Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reported via X.

Walker participated in Wednesday’s practice in a limited capacity but sat out Thursday’s session, per the team’s official injury report. He last played against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 10, missing the Browns’ most recent contest against the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

The linebacker described the injury, which occurred during practice, as “just a little tweak” during his media availability Wednesday.

“I’m good,” Walker added. “I’ll be okay.”

That may no longer be the case, however, considering Friday’s report from Stefanski that surgery remains on the table with just three games remaining in the regular season.

Myles Garrett Believes in Anthony Walker’s Ability to Lead, Help Team from Sideline

Star defensive end Myles Garrett voiced the respect he has for his teammate and fellow captain during player availability on Friday, saying he believes Walker is capable of contributing to the Browns’ success even if he must do so from the sideline.

#Browns Myles Garrett on Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) being ruled out this week and possibly having to undergo surgery pic.twitter.com/O1SKpTxCpw — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 22, 2023

“He’s gonna continue to be with us and lead us but from just a different platform and a different space on the field,” Garrett said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I think he’ll accept that challenge, he’ll want to be there and still take hold of these young guys and make the most of this opportunity. I know he’s been through a lot in his relatively short career and he’s rearing to come back, but he’s gonna channel that energy into helping us.”

Garrett has battled a serious injury of his own over the last several weeks, but his damaged shoulder has not required the pass-rusher to miss any games as of yet. Garrett is among the top candidates for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023 with 13 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and a blocked field goal, per Pro Football Reference.

Browns LB Anthony Walker Missed Most of Last Season with Torn Quad

Walker played in just three games for the Browns in 2022 due to a torn quad, which he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

The linebacker has played in 12 of 14 regular season games this year, amassing 44 tackles, 4 pass breakups and 2 fumble recoveries. Walker, now 28 years old, is nearing the end of his seventh NFL campaign and has played in 85 games over that span, which includes 75 starts.

Cleveland brought Walker back this season on a one-year deal worth $1.2 million following his quad injury last season.