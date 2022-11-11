Former Browns Bust Gets Workout With NFC Contender

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway is looking for a new NFL home and worked out for the Dallas Cowboys on Friday.

Callaway was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2018 but lasted less than two seasons in Cleveland. While he showed promise as a prospect with speed, off-the-field issues led to his end with the Browns. He missed time due to multiple failed drug tests and proved he was not reliable to those in power.

Callaway played in 20 games for the Browns, totaling 51 catches for 675 yards and five touchdowns. He signed with the Dolphins in 2020 but caught just two passes. Last season Callaway was part of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad but did not see the field.

Callaway also spent some time in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers but never saw the field after he suffered a leg injury.

Cowboys Also Linked to Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cowboys have been exploring the wide receiver market and another former Browns pass-catcher the NFC East contender has been linked to is Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham is the most coveted free agents remaining and has suitors. However, the Cowboys have been the most vocal in their recruiting efforts, with star linebacker Micah Parsons and owner Jerry Jones each making their admiration for Beckham known.

“S—, we can use him,” Parsons said. “I think he’s a great player. He’ll expand this offense. He’s a guy you want on the team beside all the other critics stuff that people make up and s— about him. He can add real value to the team and help us do what we want to do.”

Jones has compared the pursuit of Beckham to when his Cowboys signed Deion Sanders and wants him to be wearing a star on the side of his helmet.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” Jones said. “I know the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good.”

Beckham went through some rough years in Cleveland after a trade from the Giants in 2019, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games. After an ugly ending with the Browns that resulted in his release, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.

Beckham caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, including four postseason contests.

Browns Awaiting Return of Deshaun Watson

It’s been a tumultuous year for the Browns, who come out of the bye week with a 3-5 record. Much of the drama surrounding the team has been linked to the acquisition of Deshaun Watson via trade this offseason. Watson was suspended 11 games as part of his settlement with the NFL after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. He was also fined $5 million.

Watson is set to practice with the Browns next week for the first time this season and he’ll be available to play on December 4.

“I’ve been waiting. We’re still waiting. I’m ready to play with him,” Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said. ”I’ve played with him before. He’s a big energy booster for a team. He can go out there make some crazy throws, make some plays, and I think when he gets back we can open up our playbook with him a little different.”

The Browns are trying to stay in playoff contention with Watson’s return on the horizon. They’ll see the explosive Dolphins in Week 10 with a chance to climb closer to .500.