4th-String WR Poised to Steal Roster Spot From 2 Browns Vets

The Cleveland Browns are facing a choice in the wide receiver room, which after the team’s third preseason game in Philadelphia Thursday doesn’t look like much of a decision at all.

Wideout Austin Watkins Jr. produced another stellar performance, this time against the Eagles in an 18-18 tie on August 17. Watkins led all receivers on the evening with seven catches on 14 targets for 139 yards and a touchdown. Through three preseason games, Watson has amassed 15 grabs for 245 yards and two scores.

Watkins’ play is making it exceedingly difficult for Cleveland not to include him on the regular season roster, though that will result in a couple of tough cuts in the locker room. One player who is almost sure to get axed now because of the emergence of Watkins is two-year Browns roster member Anthony Schwartz, while another could be Jakeem Grant Sr.

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Impressed With Austin Watkins’ Breakout Preseason

Reporters directed several questions to head coach Kevin Stefanski on Friday about Watkins’ performance and a potential spot for him on the team’s 53-man roster, which will be announced at the end of this month.

“Austin obviously had a big night last night and continues to do a good job for us,” Stefanski said. “All of the rest of it and how that sorts out, that’s why we have camp, that’s why we have another preseason game. But excited about what he’s able to do.”

“Where he is now, he’s certainly a pro. I mean, he takes care of his business,” Stefanski continued. “So I think you do see a player that continues to improve.”

Watkins stands at 6’3″ and weighs 210 pounds. The 25-year-old played his college football at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Watkins was most recently employed by the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL before signing on with the Browns due to blood clot issues that sidelined free agent acquisition Marquise Goodwin.

Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal asked Watkins on Thursday about his preseason experience in Cleveland, as the wide receiver continues an impressive breakout campaign in the hopes of making an NFL roster.

“Oh, yeah, it feels good,” Watkins said. “It feels like the work is paying off.”

Anthony Schwartz, Jakeem Grant in Danger of Losing Jobs With Browns to Austin Watkins

Who Watkins will supplant should he make the team isn’t a simple question, as it may have more than one answer.

Schwartz was already on the chopping block before Watkins’ arrival and ascension, as Goodwin offers the field-stretching speed that is Schwartz’s primary asset and best case for remaining on the Browns’ roster. However, with Schwartz continuing to underwhelm and Goodwin’s immediate playing future questionable, both are potential cut candidates in Cleveland.

Goodwin is in better shape than Schwartz after a quality start to the preseason, though his $1.7 million contract for 2023 that includes just $400,000 in guaranteed money makes him expendable if the Browns believe they have truly found a player in Watkins.

Cleveland appears likely to roster up to seven wide receivers, which will include its primary kick and punt returner(s). The top three spots are set in stone, while third-round rookie Cedric Tillman has comported himself well this preseason. David Bell, a third-rounder in 2022, is also likely to remain on the team into September.

That leaves Jaelon Darden and Grant in the six and seven slots, respectively, before taking Watkins into account. Both Darden and Grant have the potential to serve as the team’s primary return man, though Grant opened the preseason in that role.

However, Darden (24) is six years younger than Grant (30). The latter is a former Pro-Bowl return man who signed a three-year, $10 million deal with Cleveland last offseason before tearing his Achilles tendon and missing the entire campaign.

Grant restructured his deal with the Browns earlier this offseason, which made it more likely he would remain on the roster into the season, but then Watkins came along. Aside from being younger, Darden is also cheaper than Grant and isn’t returning from a serious injury.

Grant has accomplished considerably more as a receiver and a return man in his career than has Darden, and may even still be a little bit better in both regards, but neither fact will necessarily be enough to save him considering the mitigating circumstances of age, price and Watkins.

As such, even if Cleveland decides to roster seven wide receivers in 2023, Grant could find himself alongside Schwartz on the outside looking in.