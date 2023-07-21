Browns Ink High-Upside Receiver Ahead of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver Austin Watkins, adding some more competition for training camp.

Brad Stainbrook of TheOBR.com first reported the signing of Watkins. Veterans reported for training camp on Friday, giving the Watkins just enough time to get in for the start of workouts.

Source: #Browns are signing WR Austin Watkins. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) July 21, 2023

Watkins is 25 years old and most recently played in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions. He was part of a large group of players the Browns worked out this week as they looked to fill the roster spot vacated by Perrion Winfrey, who was released earlier in the week.

Watkins has had an interesting ride as a pro. He went undrafted out of UAB and signed with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, spending two different stints with the team. He also spent a brief period of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but never suited up for a game.

From there, he took his talents north of the border, signing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL. However, he spent less than two weeks with the club before being released.

He most recently showcased his skills in the USFL, making 16 catches for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Watkins played three college seasons at UAB. He collected 98 catches, amassing 1,642 yards, and scoring nine touchdowns. As a senior, Watkins was named First Team All-Conference USA.

Austin Watkins’ Pro Comp Was Gabe Davis

Watkins was projected to be a fourth or fifth-round pick prior to the draft in 2021 by NFL.com but didn’t hear his name called. Here was the draft breakdown by Lance Zierlein.

“Big wideout with above-average hands and good physicality who could take a big step forward if he can improve consistency of his tracking and ball skills down the field. Watkins shows good build-up speed for his size and has enough athleticism to run basic routes on the first two levels. He can use size and strength to battle against press corners looking to blanket him underneath. In addition, he has the frame and hand strength to make contested catches. He’s good at finding the soft spots in zone and is a wide, reliable target quarterbacks can depend on. Watkins needs more polish to clearly define his role, but he could be a solid middle-round pick with future value as a WR3.”

His player comp was Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills, who has been a reliable target for Josh Allen with the AFC East powerhouse.

Browns Confident in Wide Receiver Group

The Browns did some significant work this offseason to give quarterback Deshaun Watson some more weapons to work with.

The Browns already had a solid No. 1 in Amari Cooper but added depth by trading for speedy New York Jets standout Elijah Moore.

Moore was traded to the Browns on March 22 after an interesting two years as a member of the Jets. He had a strong rookie year, notching 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games. However, he couldn’t improve upon that a year ago, catching just 37 balls for 446 yards and one touchdown, clashing with the coaching staff and quarterback Zach Wilson. The Browns are excited about what he brings to the table and he’s been projected as a breakout candidate.

“Exceptional ball skills and very strong hands,” Cleveland wide receiver coach Chad O’Shea said of Moore. “And he can get behind the defense and track the deep ball very well.”

Donovan Peoples-Jones will also return for the Browns, with veteran new addition Marquise Goodwin, David Bell and rookie Cedric Tillman also going to be in the mix.