Browns Dispute Controversial Baker Mayfield Report

The Cleveland Browns are not happy about a controversial report that came out during the Baker Mayfield saga about the franchise wanting an “adult” at the quarterback position, with owner Jimmy Haslam vehemently denying that it came from ownership or the front office.

The report came from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, who was one of the first to say that Mayfield’s time in Cleveland was over, regardless on if a trade went through for Watson or not.

“Regardless of whether or not Deshaun Watson ends up in Cleveland, the one thing I was told is it’s just not a match emotionally,” Mortensen said. “Whereas Baker Mayfield’s passion and emotional leadership was embraced at Oklahoma, and even at the beginning with the Browns, things have changed. And they want what they consider an ‘adult’ at that position. And that Baker Mayfield probably is gonna be moved.”

The comment was something that push Mayfield over the edge during the team’s already very public courting of Watson. Mayfield reached a breaking point and was ready to sit out next season and force the team’s hand on a trade, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Haslam: ‘Baker Gave it Everything He Had’





Jimmy Haslam Addresses the Relationship With Browns QB Baker Mayfield – Sports4CLE, 3/25/22 Dave Bacon and Randy Gurzi respond to what Jimmy Haslam had to say regarding the relationship with Baker Mayfield. Watch Sports4CLE Monday-Friday live at 4 pm ET on Cleveland.com You can leave a voicemail for the show at (216)200-6650. 2022-03-25T22:41:16Z

With Mayfield livid from the series of events, Haslam offered to fly to Texas to meet Mayfield but the quarterback denied it. While introducing Watson on Friday, Haslam set the record straight on the controversial report and commended Mayfield for his time in a Browns uniform.

“Contrary to what is out there in the press, we think highly of Baker and did not get down on him,” Haslam said during a Zoom conference. “I know there is [an anonymous Browns] statement that we needed ‘an adult in the room,’ and Baker felt that came from ownership, but that’s not true. Baker gave it everything he had while he was here. Nobody can question his effort this past year, and nobody can question the four years he gave to the City of Cleveland. We wish him nothing but the best of luck.”

Browns general manager said the decision to replace Mayfield wasn’t something the team had planned months in advance but they were prepared with the right research to know Watson could be a fit.

“Usually, once the trade deadline passes, you are building your free agency board and you are getting to late fall in terms of your draft process. That is a time that you will begin a lot of work on a lot of players. Obviously, given the complexity of Deshaun’s situation at the time, there was going to be additional work needed to make sure to vet it as thoroughly as possible,” Berry told reporters. “At that time, we had made no specific decisions really probably anywhere on the roster, but we were trying to make sure that we obviously had enough time to do as much research as we could.”

Browns Having Tough Time Trading Baker Mayfield

The Browns now have to trade Mayfield but are having a hard time dealing him with a nearly $19 million salary attached.

Mayfield threw for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while dealing with a torn labrum he suffered in Week 2 against the Texans. While he struggled last season, Mayfield has proven he can be a capable starter and his trade value being nil is more about the Browns not having leverage and his salary, rather than his potential as a player.

The Seahawks have been a team showing interest in Mayfield in wake of trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos but there haven’t been any significant bites otherwise. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport floated a situation where Mayfield starts for the Browns next season if Watson is suspended.

“I don’t get the sense the Browns are going to release him,” Rapoport said on NFL Network on Friday. “Certainly not imminently, maybe ever. And here’s why: Deshaun Watson may at some point be suspended. Baker Mayfield was a good enough quarterback to start for four years for the Cleveland Browns and would be their starting quarterback if they did not trade for Deshaun Watson. So there is a scenario where the Browns do nothing, Deshaun Watson gets suspended and Baker Mayfield ends up starting. It’s not great for anyone, but that’s at least in the mind of the Cleveland Browns as a possibility.”

Farfetched might be an understatement when it comes to that scenario, with the sides being so far apart and the fact that Jacoby Brissett has also been signed to back up Watson.