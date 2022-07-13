Baker Mayfield Breaks Silence on Breakup With Browns

While Baker Mayfield’s breakup with the Cleveland Browns ended up being a long and drawn-out affair, he admitted that initially learning he was no longer going to be the quarterback for the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall was a shock.

After backing Mayfield as the starter at the end of the season, the Browns aggressively pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson to be his replacement. Watson eventually chose the Browns, leaving Mayfield’s future in limbo. After months of speculation, he ended up with the Panthers, giving him a fresh start and a shot at a starting gig once again.

Mayfield admitted the whole situation caught him off guard and he didn’t expect to be wearing a different uniform this season.

“I think that’s why it was surprising for everybody. Pretty unexpected,” Mayfield said during his during his introductory press conference with the Panthers on Tuesday. “Like I said, I’m grateful for my time there. Yeah — I’d say ‘shocked’ was pretty much the only way to describe it. But you roll with the punches and you’ve got to move forward. This is a test of adversity and how I’m going to handle it and how I can move forward and be the best teammate possible.”

Mayfield Previously Said He Felt Disrespected by Browns

It’s a much more even-keeled response from Mayfield than his original stance on the trade drama, when he said he felt disrespected by the way things went down.

“I have no regrets of my time in Cleveland, of what I tried to give to that place,” Mayfield said. “The respect thing is all going to be a personal opinion. I feel disrespected, 100%. I was told one thing, and they completely did another,” Mayfield said on an April 13 episode of “YNK: you know what I mean?” “That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. And you know what? I got my taste of it because I’ve had four different head coaches in four years. 2021 was miserable – bunch of different coordinators. I’m just looking for stabilization right now.”

Mayfield grinned when asked about holding a grudge — which he has famously done in the past.

“I try not to,” Mayfield said.

However, the new Panthers QB did admit that the Week 1 matchup against the Browns will carry a little extra weight.

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not one I’ve marked on the calendar already,” Mayfield said. “One, that’s not who I am. To me, it’s about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I’m going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I’m going to do.”

Mayfield Trying to Shake ‘Preconceived Notions’

There have been some scathing reports since Mayfield was traded about how he was perceived in Cleveland, including a tidbit from Jason Lloyd of The Athletic that painted the former top pick as “childish.”

“Mayfield was widely viewed as childish and immature. His behavior annoyed teammates and divided the locker room,” Lloyd wrote on July 7. “He was often difficult to coach.”

There was also the situation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. last season that caused some internal tension due to OBJ’s popularity with his teammates. But Mayfield isn’t letting any of that drag him down as he looks to start out on the right foot with his new squad.

“There’s always a preconceived notion about anybody, maybe with myself a little more so than others,” he said. “But I just look forward to getting in the building and letting guys know how much I truly love football and how much fun I have doing it and the process. So some of that just comes with time; some of it comes with having lunch and talking to guys, not during practice. Every situation is different, and I’ve always tried to be a guy who gravitates toward others and elevates their game and who they are, and just try to poke fun at people and bring the best out of them. That’s just how I’ve always been. It just takes being around the building for that to happen.”

Mayfield will compete with Sam Darnold for the starting gig in Carolina. He’s said that they have already connected and are on good terms.