Browns QB Baker Mayfield Drops Strong Comments on Odell Beckham

Baker Mayfield said he’s made huge strides when it comes to his chemistry with his Cleveland Browns teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

Mayfield had nothing but good things to say about Beckham when asked about the polarizing pass-catcher prior to Thursday’s practice. Like many others within the Browns organization, Mayfield commended Beckham for the strides he made in his recovery from a torn ACL.

“First, I would say that normal people and normal athletes do not come back from an injury like that as quickly as he did. Hats off to him,” Mayfield told reporters. “He obviously worked his tail off to get to where he is right now. When it comes down to the chemistry stuff, every rep matters for us, but then just the terminology and speaking outside the building, not just about football, that goes such a long way when it comes to chemistry and that trust factor. We have made huge strides, and I know he feels the same way.”





Baker Mayfield: "I can play a whole lot better than last year." Quarterback Baker Mayfield addresses the media before practice on July 29, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-07-29T19:23:30Z

Mayfield on Beckham: Our Backs Are Against the Wall

Mayfield and Beckham have had a good, but not great connection since he arrived two seasons ago. In fact, most of the conversations surrounding their relationship have been about Mayfield trying too hard to force the ball to Beckham.

Beckham is coming off a torn ACL but is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. He played in just seven games last year before suffering the season-ending knee injury, recording 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

“Year 1, we were definitely just trying to get used to each other. Last year, did not have a full season by any means because of the injury,” Mayfield said. “This year, I think we have had our backs against the wall the two of us together. I think we can relate a lot on those types of things. You are right, having success is always sweeter when it is not just handed to you, it is not the easy road, you hit adversity and you have to battle through it. That is just the way of life, too.”

The two got a head start on the year, with Beckham being among the contingent that worked out with Mayfield this offseason in Texas and Florida.

Mayfield Says He Can Play Better for Browns

Mayfield took a big leap in Year 3 with Kevin Stefanski running the show in Cleveland, erasing some of the sloppy play that came under previous head coach Freddie Kitchens. Mayfield surged down the stretch, helping lead Cleveland to a playoff berth and first-round win against the Steelers, passing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, and — more importantly — a career-low eight interceptions.

It was a strong showing, but the former No. 1 overall pick feels he can reach another level.

“I can play a whole lot better than last year, I know that. I am trying to improve each year,” Mayfield told reporters. “When it comes to looking at other guys in third to fourth years, I do not compare myself to anybody. I try and be the best version of me. That is what we try and stress in this building is it matters what goes on if you are getting better, the team is getting better, we are pushing each other and you do your job first and foremost.”

This season is a critical one for Mayfield, who has been in conversations with the Browns about a long-term extension. If he reaches the next level of his play like he anticipates, the former Heisman winner could be in for a nice payday.

