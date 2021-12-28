Wife of Browns QB Baker Mayfield Speaks Out on Death Threats

The wife of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said they have been receiving death threats, hearing lies and are feeling blatantly disrespected following the team’s latest loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Emily Mayfield took to Instagram on Tuesday to give a voice to what she and Baker have been going through.

“it’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media. I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes. Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it,” Emily Mayfield wrote in an Instagram story, before launching into more serious allegations. “The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me. For the record – I pray those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others.”

It’s an eloquent statement from Emily Mayfield, considering the severity of what the couple is going through. But unfortunately, it has become all too common when it comes to athletes who are in the spotlight and social media only amplifies the voice of internet trolls.

While Browns fans might be torn on the future of Baker Mayfield as the quarterback in Cleveland, the Mayfields work through charity in the city has been tremendous and there’s simply no excuse for that kind of behavior.

Emily Mayfield Has Been Outspoken on Social Media

Emily Mayfield has been outspoken on social media previously, defending her husband amid a tough year where he’s played through multiple injuries. Earlier in the season, she called out Browns “fans” for their criticism of Baker, who had not revealed the extent of his shoulder injury yet.

“For all of you ‘fans’ who are blaming yesterday’s loss solely on Baker, wake up. It was one hell of a game and that game could have gone either way. He left it all on the field.

“You truly don’t know what you have. I have watched him give his all and change the entire culture in CLE, yet he gets so little credit for it. He never asks for recognition and continues to carry the weight day in and day out, despite the hate. If you’re a true fan, SUPPORT our guys. Baker, and everyone else. The hate does NOTHING for them.”

Mrs. Mayfield also had a terrific troll of radio host Colin Cowherd after the Browns win last season in the playoffs against the Steelers.

Mayfield had a tough go in Green Bay last weekend, tossing four interceptions. Three were flipped into first-half touchdowns by the Packers and the last sealed the game for Green Bay.

“It was just missed throws,” Mayfield said. “Uncharacteristic, and I hurt this team. That’s the most frustrating thing for me, because I thought our defense played tremendous against a really, really good offense. But when you turn the ball over on your own territory, in the red zone and around midfield and give them extra opportunities, they’re going to take advantage of it. That’s just who they are.”

The Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski have faith Mayfield will find his rhythm down the stretch.

“I think confidence-wise, with the quarterback position, you get too much credit, you get too much blame,” Stefanski said. “And that’s just how it is. And he’ll bounce back and I think he’ll be better for it.”

The postseason is still within reach for the Browns, but they’ll need some help, with losses by the Ravens and Bengals. However, the most important thing the Browns need to do is win their final two games.