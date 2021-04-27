Browns QB Baker Mayfield Weighs in on Future in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield have yet to work out a long-term extension but the quarterback isn’t sweating it.

Mayfield spoke to the media for the first time since the season ended on Monday, sharing his thoughts on everything from UFOs to Odell Beckham and — of course — his contract.

The Browns recently picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which means the former No. 1 overall pick is locked in for at least the next two seasons. His 2022 salary will be $18.89 million and the next decision the Browns have to make is whether or not to lock Mayfield in for the foreseeable future with what will be a lucrative deal.

“First and foremost, that is one of those things that is not in my control, but I am truly thankful and grateful for them taking a chance,” Mayfield told reporters, “making it one more year in Cleveland and extending this journey that we started three years ago today. Just saw something on that so I have been kind of thinking about that all day. I am very happy about that. In terms of long-term deals or all of that, I am taking it one day at a time. Still have two years, two seasons left on this full rookie contract now to see what happens.”

Mayfield’s never had a problem betting on himself and the Browns not rushing into a deal could be best for both sides. For Cleveland, it allows them to evaluate Mayfield for at least another year without pressure, giving the team a clear picture of the ceiling the offense has with him under center.

For Mayfield, if he performs well it could lead to a major payday, especially considering the rate at which quarterback salaries are increasing.

It was hard to evaluate Mayfield after his first two seasons in the league with the organizational chaos that surrounded him in Cleveland. This season will be the first time Mayfield has the same head coach, coordinator and offensive scheme. With that kind of consistency, Mayfield should only improve on his strong showing a year ago, when he passed for 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He showed major improvement down the stretch, helping lead the Browns to their first postseason victory in over a quarter-century.

When it comes to his extension, Mayfield isn’t looking at others from his draft class — like Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen — who could ink long-term deals this offseason.

“No, I hope the best for them. Whatever happens, happens, but it really is out of my control at this point,” Mayfield said. “The fifth-year option just happened so a long-term deal is a little bit on the back burner for me. I am not worried about it. I want to go out and win games. I think everything happens for a reason so we will see what happens.”

Baker Mayfield Adamant That He ‘Believes’

Mayfield made headlines this offseason for a UFO encounter, which he shared on social media, as did his wife, Emily.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner,” Mayfield wrote. “We stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it. Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?”

Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it… Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 4, 2021

Mayfield doubled down on that claim and even added sasquatch into the mix.

“I am a firm believer in UFOs and Sasquatch. It is real. I saw it,” Mayfield said with a smile. “I am glad the Navy finally confirmed some more pictures. Now everybody doesn’t think I am as crazy. I believe.”

