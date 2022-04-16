Browns Options to Move Baker Mayfield Shrink as Trade Suitor Signs QB

The Cleveland Browns are trying to move on from Baker Mayfield, but the recent signing of a quarterback by a potential trade suitor has thrown yet another wrench into the process.

The Seattle Seahawks traded perennial Pro-Bowler Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, bringing back draft compensation and signal caller Drew Lock in return. With their QB room situated how it was, the Seahawks figured to be the most likely trade destination for Mayfield, assuming the Browns were willing to eat a portion of his nearly $19 million guaranteed salary in return for a mid-round draft pick.

However, the equation changed significantly on April 14 when the Seahawks re-signed their 2021 backup Geno Smith, who produced arguably the best season of his career in Seattle, albeit in limited playing time. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first to break the news Thursday.

“Breaking: FA QB Geno Smith is re-signing with the #Seahawks, per source,” Schultz tweeted. “Smith, 31, started three games for the Seahawks last season while compiling a career-high 103.0 passer rating with 5 TDs and 1 INT.”

Seahawks’ Signing of Smith Doesn’t Mean Mayfield Trade is Totally Off Table

Of the three quarterbacks currently on Seattle’s roster, the third of which is Jacob Eason, Smith figures the most likely bet to start. That also makes him the greatest threat to the Browns’ chances to move Mayfield to the NFC West Division.

Drafted by the New York Jets in 2013, Smith was the starter there for two seasons over a total of 29 games (11-18). He was benched in 2015 and has started just five games since: one for the Jets (1-0), one for the New York Giants (0-1) and three for Seattle last season (1-2).

Now a veteran who appeared competent in multiple appearances last year, Seattle signed Smith to a $7 million contract in 2022. The move does not necessarily mean the Seahawks won’t still trade for Mayfield. Smith’s signing could simply be a guard against failing to find a free agent quarterback and/or a decision to move toward a full rebuild and the drafting of a young signal caller, with Smith serving as a one-year bridge starter to a new regime. However, Smith’s return to Seattle does make a deal for Mayfield less likely.

NFC South Squad Becomes Most Likely Trade Partner For Mayfield

If the Seahawks are, in fact, planning to bow out as a trade partner for Mayfield, a few other possibilities still remain.

The most likely of candidates are the Carolina Panthers, who would probably start Sam Darnold under center if the 2022 regular season were to begin today. Darnold was just 4-7 as a starter for Carolina last year, as the team finished last in the NFC South Division.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport made an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, during which he shot down the idea of Seattle’s interest in Mayfield while playing up the likelihood that the Panthers could do a deal for the QB.

“[Mayfield] identified the Seahawks as his likely team,” Rapoport said in reference to one of Mayfield’s comments during his own podcast appearance Wednesday. “That was a little surprising to me because I haven’t gotten the sense at all that the Seahawks are that interested. At the salary, they’re not that interested.”

“They’ve added Drew Lock, they’ve [re-signed] Geno Smith, they may take a quarterback in the draft because I know they’ve done a lot of homework,” Rapoport continued. “I think they had Desmond Ridder in on Wednesday.”

Also appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show” Thursday, Rapoport said there that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a potential trade partner for Mayfield.

“I don’t know how much interest Seattle has at that price. If the price comes down and the Browns are willing to eat a lot of it, maybe we are talking. But I don’t know about that,” Rapoport said. “My sense is the Panthers would be a good spot.”

“Tampa would be a great spot,” Rapoport added. “That would be an interesting spot and not crazy and would probably make some sense.”

Quarterback Tom Brady is returning to the Bucs this season after retiring briefly in February. Though, it was reported earlier this month by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe that Brady had designs on departing Tampa Bay for the Miami Dolphins this offseason, which opens the door for a potential Mayfield deal.

The Atlanta Falcons have also been mentioned as a team that might consider bringing in Mayfield for the right price, even after signing former Las Vegas Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal in March.