Insider Hints at Imminent Trade Involving Browns QB Baker Mayfield

There have been conflicting reports on the Seattle Seahawks‘ interest in Baker Mayfield but one insider hinted that a move involving the Cleveland Browns QB could be imminent.

Noted NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was asked about a current surge of Mayfield-to-Seattle rumors while on The Pat McAfee Show and shot down the idea of a trade happening.

“There are a couple times this year when this happens, when an internet rumor takes on a life of its own. Believe me, I always check and I’ve heard nothing to corroborate Baker to the Seahawks at all,” Rapoport said. “… It seems crazy to me, but they have never really been that interested in Baker. What they have wanted is a Drew Lock versus Geno Smith battle.”

"I don't know what's gonna happen with Baker Mayfield but the Seahawks have never really been that interested in him" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4OSCOJihtT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 5, 2022

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports — who reported previously that the Seahawks have a “high-level of interest” in Mayfield — disputed Rapoport’s take on the situation through a tweet.

“This is inaccurate,” Anderson wrote. “Though I can see why it may be necessary to float this now: 1.) In case the Seahawks don’t get Baker Mayfield. 2.) Because if #1 happens, it helps to manage the path ahead with their current situation. 3.) They still trying to figure out how I know/ heard!”

This is inaccurate. Though I can see why it may be necessary to float this now: 1.) In case the Seahawks don't get Baker Mayfield. 2.) Because if #1 happens, it helps to manage the path ahead with their current situation. 3.) They still trying to figure out how I know/ heard ! https://t.co/Ei0mqHsoLL — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 6, 2022

Anderson then dropped a cryptic tidbit, saying, “Regardless if he comes there or not, still true. Meanwhile, stay tuned to the timeline tomorrow…”

Does that mean some news is on the way? Only time will tell if the stretched-out Mayfield drama is indeed coming to a close in Cleveland.

Baker Mayfield Still ‘Wants Out’ From Browns

Play

NFL Insider Says That Baker Mayfield Will NOT Be Traded To Seahawks | Pat McAfee Reacts We don't know anything that is happening in the NFL right now. This is a conversation from The Pat McAfee Show LIVE from Noon-3PM EST Mon-Fri. If you aren't on FanDuel, what are you doing? Go to fanduel.com/mcafee to get started. Become a #McAfeeMafia member! youtube.com/channel/UCxcTeAKWJca6XyJ37_ZoKIQ/join SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/channel/UCxcTeAKWJca6XyJ37_ZoKIQ?sub_confirmation=1 MERCH: store.patmcafeeshow.com Subscribe to the Pat McAfee… 2022-07-05T22:00:05Z

With training camp just around the corner, a Mayfield trade does appear likely to happen sooner than later, with his next squad wanting him to work with the playbook before hitting the field.

“We’ll see if as we get closer to camp if things pick back up, like if a trade is going to happen,” Rapoport told McAfee. “It’s probably going to happen before training camp at some point. So that seems the most likely if he’s traded, but we still just don’t know if he’s going to be traded.”

While the idea of Mayfield sticking around and starting for Deshaun Watson if he’s handed a hefty suspension has been floated, it sounds like something he has no interest in.

“In a different universe. Baker could be like, ‘Alright, well, I’ll just stay here and start for however many games and we’ll see what happens with Deshaun Watson.’ But he doesn’t want that,” Rapoport said. “He still wants to be out.”

That jives with what Mayfield said when asked about the situation at his youth football camp last month.

“I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland,” Mayfield told reporters. “A ton of ups and downs and learning experiences I’ll forever keep with me. … The people in Cleveland, it’s a great sports town. I’m thankful for it and there’s no resentment to the city of Cleveland by any means.”

Panthers Have Talked Deal for Mayfield This Offseason

While the Seahawks interest in Mayfield has been disputed, there have been confirmed talks between the Panthers and Browns about a trade, emerging as a suitor multiple times this offseason.

Mayfield would likely have the opportunity to start in Carolina over Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral.

Mayfield completed 60.5% of his passes last season for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He played most of the season with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, suffering the injury while trying to make a tackle in Week 2 against the Texans. He had surgery to repair the injury this offseason but will be a full participant when training camp rolls around.