Proposed Trade Ships Browns QB Baker Mayfield to NFC North

The NFL Draft is over and the Cleveland Browns are still looking to trade disgruntled quarterback Baker Mayfield.

With the market dwindling, it’s going to take a creative solution for the Browns to find a new home for Mayfield and Cleveland legend Joe Thomas believes he has one.

“What about Baker Mayfield for Jordan Love straight up?” the 10-time Pro Bowler proposed on Twitter.

It’s somewhat of a compelling option for Cleveland, which could get a young, potential-laden backup for Deshaun Watson. But for the Packers, it doesn’t make much sense unless the Browns eat the majority of Mayfield’s $18 million salary for next year. Even then, having Mayfield sit behind Aaron Rodgers for a year and giving up their own prospect doesn’t seem like the most effective route, which Thomas admitted.

Ok; probably doesn’t make sense for the Packers…but right now Browns are in a tough spot with Baker. Teams that potentially would let him start or compete to start all seem to have no interest. Only place now could be as a backup for a franchise guy; Tampa, etc — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 30, 2022

Market Shrinks for Mayfield Following Draft

The Browns were already in a tough spot with Mayfield heading into the draft and the market for the former top pick appeared only to shrink by the time the seven rounds were over.

The Panthers were in negotiations to land Mayfield during the draft, although things hit a snag when the sides couldn’t agree on how much of his salary the Browns would eat, per Cleveland.com. The Panthers ended up adding Matt Corral in the third round to a quarterback room that includes former first-round pick Sam Darnold and PJ Walker. Now with a rookie quarterback to groom, it appears Mayfield is out of the mix for Carolina.

“We’re happy with the group we have,” Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said. “I never put an absolute on anything. [But] we came into this weekend with the intention of getting a quarterback, and that’s what we did. And we’re going to go with this group.”

Seahawks ‘Lukewarm’ On Trade for Mayfield

Another top contender for Mayfield’s services has been the Seahawks, who did not take a quarterback in the draft to join Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason on the depth chart. While Seattle appears to be the final logical destination where Mayfield could compete for a starting gig, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport described the Seahawks’ interest as “lukewarm at best.”

The Browns have not provided much clarity on the situation and have been adamant that they won’t be pressured into making a deal or even cutting Mayfield if it came down to it.

“It is a fluid situation,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on Saturday. “We will deal with it day by day. We are pleased with the weekend and pleased with the guys that we added, and we are looking forward as we turn the page on tonight.”

Berry was pressed multiple times on the situation and if Mayfield would be attending workouts. However, he continued to describe it as “fluid” without going into any more detail.