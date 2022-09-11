Browns’ Front Office Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield After Late Win

The Cleveland Browns narrowly escaped with a road victory over the Carolina Panthers to open the season, and members at every level of the organization are enjoying the well-earned victory lap.

Cleveland was firmly in control for much of the afternoon, as former Browns QB Baker Mayfield struggled to deal with a prowling and opportunistic defense led by All Pro Myles Garrett. But Mayfield came alive in the later stages of the contest, pulling the Panthers ahead by one point with just over one minute to play.

In the end, it was rookie Cade York, the only kicker taken in any of the seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, who slammed the door on Mayfield’s revenge story by nailing a 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to secure the win.

Following the victory, Browns executive vice president J.W. Johnson took to Twitter to troll Mayfield, who spent the previous four seasons playing in Cleveland.

YES! HUGE TEAM WIN!! 1-0 #Browns. The locker was Off The Leash. 😉#CFB — JW Johnson (@JDubsIII) September 11, 2022

“YES! HUGE TEAM WIN!! 1-0 #Browns,” Johnson wrote. “The locker was Off The Leash. 😉#CFB.”

Browns Made Mayfield Eat His Words After Much Trash Talk Leading Into Week 1

The “off the leash” portion of the tweet was a call back to t-shirts Mayfield made up ahead of Week 1, which featured that same slogan next to an image of a broken dog collar.

Much was made of Mayfield’s perceived and obvious shots at Cleveland, which also included Cynthia Frelund reporting on the August 29 edition of the Around the NFL podcast that the QB said he was “going to f*** them up” after she asked him about the coming matchup with the Browns.

Mayfield later denied the report, but his long trail of commentary stretching back to early July indicates he was taking the matchup personally.

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not one I’ve marked on the calendar already,” Mayfield said via the Panther’s official website on July 12. “Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I’m going to do.”

Mayfield was always a talker in Cleveland, and that didn’t change when the Browns shipped him to Carolina in favor of Deshaun Watson. But the Browns effectively shut him on Sunday up on their way to a 1-0 start.

Browns’ Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb Lead Charge on Offense

While it was Garrett who got to Mayfield on the field with two quarterback hits and two sacks, J.W. Johnson’s description of the Browns’ victory as a “team win” was accurate.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Mayfield’s replacement until Watson returns after serving his 11-game suspension, struggled throughout the day, completing just 18 of 34 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. However, Brissett led the team into field goal range late in the game when it counted most, allowing York to win it for Cleveland.

The offense was literally carried by running backs Nick Chubb, who put up 141 rushing yards on 22 carries, and Kareem Hunt, who netted 46 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries as well as 24 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches, per ESPN.

The Browns now turn their attention to the home opener in Week 2 against the New York Jets.