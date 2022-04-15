Browns QB Baker Mayfield Linked in Trade to NFC Powerhouse

The Cleveland Browns have yet to trade Baker Mayfield and the market for the former first-overall pick has been limited, creating an interesting situation for a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Browns are expected to move Mayfield before the NFL draft, hoping a quarterback-needy team thinks he can fill their void for at least a season. However, it might not be a starting opportunity Mayfield lands in and instead could be a longer-term option for a team like the Bucs, who will have a 45-year-old QB next season under center in Tom Brady.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport wasn’t hot on Seattle being a destination for Mayfield but could see him landing in Tampa Bay as a high-profile backup to Brady — if the price is right.

“I don’t know how much interest Seattle has at that price. If the price come down and the Browns are willing to eat a lot of it, maybe we are talking,” Rapoport said on the Rich Eisen show. “I don’t know about that. My sense is the Panthers would be a good spot, or maybe a really good backup spot, where he would come in as a $7 million or $6 million backup and be the heir apparent somewhere.”

He added: “Tampa would be a great spot. That would be an interesting spot, not crazy, it makes some sense.”

Browns Will Likely Deal Mayfield Before Draft

It appears that any move involving Mayfield will take the Browns eating a chunk of his near $19 million salary for next season. Cleveland has been patient on finding a taker for Mayfield but time is starting to run out.

The timeline mentioned by Rapoport for a Mayfield trade is before the draft, with team’s needing to evaluate if the Browns former signal-caller is a better option than one of the incoming rookies.

“A real and true deadline is before the draft. If you are a team that might think about taking [a quarterback], do you say, we’re going to take Baker Mayfield who has a really high ceiling, a pretty high price tag — that will probably be eaten up a little by the Browns — and we’re good at quarterback,” Rapoport told Eisen. “That could happen before the draft and that will set up some draft boards and shake things up a little bit.”

The Browns currently have four quarterbacks on the roster in Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs. There were whispers that the team was hanging on to Mayfield in case of a Watson suspension, although the likelihood of Mayfield ever sporting orange and brown again seems slim to none.

Mayfield Sees Seattle as Favorite for His Services

Mayfield caused a stire this week with an apperance on the YNK: you know what I mean? podcast, speaking on his situation with the Browns. The Browns quarterback shared that he initially thought the Colts were his best fit but has since shifted to Seattle.

“About a week-and-a-half ago I would’ve said Indianapolis,” Mayfield said. “Seattle would probably be the most likely option, but even then I have no idea.”

Mayfield’s tenure in Cleveland has been a mixed bag. After setting the rookie touchdown record during his first season and he led the team to their first postseason berth in nearly two decades in 2020. However, last season Mayfield tossed just 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions while battling injuries, slumping down the stretch as the team finished 8-9.