Proposed Trade Sends Browns QB Baker Mayfield to Lowly NFC North Squad

The NFL Draft has come and gone and the Cleveland Browns have still not found any takers for Baker Mayfield — at least at his current salary.

That being said, the draft concluding exposes some significant holes for teams moving forward and Mayfield could be a nice fit for a team like the Detroit Lions.

Detroit is trying to move in the right direction after a 3‑13‑1 campaign and Jared Goff has not looked like a long-term — or even short-term — solution to win games.

Mayfield landing with the Lions was one of ten moves pitched by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports following the draft. Here’s what he had to say about the possible move:

Is he that much of an upgrade on Jared Goff? Maybe not. Have the Lions said publicly they’re OK with Goff under center? Yes. But after failing to add to the position in the draft, Detroit is sorely lacking juice here. Mayfield, while still a mid-tier option, is younger, cheaper and brings far more of the moxie Dan Campbell seemingly prefers. Worst-case scenario, the soon-to-be-ex-Browns QB gives you Goff-level competence and hits free agency after the year. Best-case, he proves to be an actual longer-term starter.

Goff Expressed Confidence in Role With Lions

As mentioned, the Lions did not take a quarterback in the draft and went defense-heavy with their eight picks. The two offensive additions for Detroit were first-round receiver Jameson Williams and fifth-round TE James Mitchell. The Lions held the No. 2 overall pick but selected pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Prior to the draft, Goff appeared comfortable with his role in Detroit, even if they did take a quarterback to eventually be his successor.

“What do I make of the talk? The talk is always just the talk. If it happens, great, I’ll deal with it from there and be the best player I can be,” Goff told ESPN. “If it doesn’t, you guys probably won’t talk about it again, so it’s the way the media cycle works. Again, I trust those guys up top. They’ve expressed confidence in me so I’m excited.

“I’m always trying to be the best I can be. Always trying to prove myself right and prove the doubters wrong and be the best I can be, but no, any time you win three games there’s going to be discussion at a lot of positions, and quarterback’s no different. I’ve had to prove myself every year, every day and work as best I can and be the best I can every day.”

Goff passed for 3,245 yards with 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions last season. He missed a trio of games but was under center for all three of the Lions’ wins.

Former Browns GM John Dorsey is Now in Detroit

A tidbit that has pushed forward the Mayfield-to-Detroit rumors is former Browns general manager John Dorsey now holding a role in the Lions’ front office. Dorsey drafted Mayfield No. 1 overall in 2018 while in Cleveland.

The Mayfield to Detroit bandwagon has been led by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who believes it should be a “no-brainer” for the Lions.

“Baker Mayfield versus Jared Goff is a no-brainer,” Florio wrote on March 22. “Mayfield is the right guy for the Lions, right now. John Dorsey, who drafted Mayfield in Cleveland and currently works in Detroit, should be buddyboying his way around the building, in an effort to create a consensus that they should go get Mayfield.”

The problem finding suitors for Mayfield has not been his talent, albeit his showing in Cleveland was a mixed bag over the last four years. The real sticking point has been his salary of nearly $19 million, which teams will want Cleveland to eat a chunk of in any trade,