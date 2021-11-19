Browns QB Baker Mayfield Sends Message to Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry didn’t exactly sound content about his role in the Cleveland Browns offense while speaking to reporters earlier this week, which is something Baker Mayfield wants to fix.

Landry is a leader in the locker room for the Browns and expressed his frustration in a diplomatic way during his Thanksgiving Food Drive — an awkward venue for the interview.

“I haven’t been getting the ball so much,” Landry told reporters. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been able to do with the opportunities I’m given. Yeah, I’m battling some things, but on Sunday, I always give everything that I have, and that won’t ever change.”

#Browns Jarvis Landry says playmakers are doing their best when the ball’s in the air but Baker Mayfield’s “got to get healthy” and has battled pic.twitter.com/Q2XyyghahC — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 16, 2021

Landry missed four games with a knee injury but is still second on the team in targets with 34, behind only tight end Austin Hooper. Landry has notched 219 yards on 23 catches but has not scored a touchdown.

The Browns recently went through a highly-publicized divorce Odell Beckham Jr., who also had an issue with his lack of targets.

Mayfield Vows for Landry to Get More Involved





Baker Mayfield: "We just have to find ways to make plays" Baker Mayfield addresses the media on November 17th, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-11-17T17:12:18Z

Mayfield had one of his worst outings of the season against the Patriots, notching just 73 yards on 11 of 21 passing with one touchdown and one interception. Landry had just four catches for 28 yards, but to be fair, that was a good chunk of the passing game’s lackluster day.

When asked about Landry’s involvement, Mayfield vowed to get him the ball more.

“We will find ways to get Jarvis involved back in the game plan. There is no doubt about that,” Mayfield said on November 17. “He is a tempo-setter for us. He is an extremely good leader and locker room guy for us. Everybody knows that.”

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt echoed that sentiment from Mayfield.

“Find ways. Just find ways, whether it is quick throws, double moves or get him involved in the run game,” Van Pelt told reporters. “Whatever it is, but he needs to touch the ball more, and we are aware of that.”

Landry Commends Mayfield for His Toughness





Kevin Stefanski: "Win, lose, or draw we have to learn from every game" Kevin Stefanski addresses the media on November 17th, 2021. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2021-11-18T20:52:45Z

What hasn’t helped Mayfield’s cause is a deluge of injuries that have him limping into Sunday’s game against the Lions. He’s been dealing with a well-documented shoulder injury, but has also tacked on knee and foot ailments over the last few weeks.

“He’s a tough man, and he’s doing all the things necessary to make sure that he can be out there with us,” Landry said. “As playmakers, when the ball’s in the air, we’re doing our best and understanding and knowing that it’s the situation where he’s got to get healthy, but we’re still out here making plays with each other, for each other, and he always gives his best. That’s all you can ask for.”

Mayfield has been adamant about playing this weekend and the Browns sound confident he’ll be ready to go.

“Baker is a tough as they come. He is sore,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He is fighting through it. That is kind of what you expect from him.”

Despite their recent struggles, the Browns are an 11.5-point favorite against the Lions.