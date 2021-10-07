Browns QB Baker Mayfield Pens Strong Message Amid Struggles

Baker Mayfield has found himself in the crosshairs of critics this week after a rough performance against the Minnesota Vikings, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback isn’t letting that deter him from the ultimate goal — winning.

Mayfield penned a strong message on social media talking about his rough stretch and what he promises to do going forward in Cleveland.

“People seem to forget how I got here,” Mayfield wrote in an Instagram story. “Nothing was given. Everything earned. Ups and downs. Came out stronger & better every time. God blessed me with the mental and physical strength to not only make it through adversity, but to also grow through those trials that nobody else could handle. I’ll always be striving to get better … which I will continue to have that mindset.

“Winning is the priority for me, always has been and always will be,” he added. “That’s why I was brought to Cleveland, to change that narrative and impact others along the way. That being said, we have a great group. I have their back and they have mine. I’m gonna battle for these guys every single week. On to the next challenge.”

Baker Mayfield’s Future in Cleveland a Question

Mayfield finished the game against the Vikings 15-of-33 for 155 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He missed some wide-open throws and his future in Cleveland has become a discussion once again.

The Browns need to make a decision within the next year whether the former No. 1 overall pick is the quarterback of the future. The team picked up his fifth-year option this offseason but are still considering what a long-term deal could look like for Mayfield — if they’re even willing to offer one.

“First and foremost, that is one of those things that is not in my control, but I am truly thankful and grateful for them taking a chance,” Mayfield told reporters in April after the team picked up his fifth-year option. “In terms of long-term deals or all of that, I am taking it one day at a time. Still have two years, two seasons left on this full rookie contract now to see what happens.”

Mayfield passed for 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions a year ago and was expected to show major improvement with another year under his belt in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. He’s been somewhat pedestrian so far, passing for 935 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He’s been dealing with a shoulder injury but has refused to use that as an excuse, despite wearing a harness on it. Mayfield has been pleased that the team has been able to go 3-1 despite him not playing his best, but he wants to change that.

“It is nice when you can play around 50 percent completion, which is just terrible, and to have a win on the road in a hostile environment against a good team,” Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday, October 6. “Yeah, that is nice knowing we have that, but there is still a standard that I try and set for myself and try and hold myself accountable to so I need to do that.”

Mayfield will have another chance to prove himself against the Chargers on Sunday.

